The PFL MENA season continued on Friday, July 4, and we have all the results and highlights from the action here at MMA News!
PFL MENA was set up last year as part of the promotion’s expansion efforts, and alongside the already-established PFL Europe and soon-to-debut PFL Africa and PFL Pacific, PFL MENA has ventured on into its second season.
The card took place at The Green Halls in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
In the showcase main event, 2024 PFL MENA welterweight champion Omar El Dafrawy was able to come away with a quick submission win over 2023 PFL Europe welterweight finalist Daniele Miceli. Miceli scored a takedown and looked to get a Von Flue choke submission. But El Dafrawy escaped it and was able to lock up a triangle choke, surviving a pair of slams before getting the tap just 1:15 into the fight.
Hattan Alsaif competed in her fourth amateur MMA bout on this night as well, scoring another second-round finish in front of a hometown crowd. Alsaif defeated Nour Al Fliti after a knockdown saw Al Fliti suffer an injury to her right leg.
The 2024 PFL bantamweight and welterweight tournaments opened on this night, as participants looked to get their way into the semifinals this fall.
In addition to being broadcasted live on DAZN in most countries, this event marked the first time that American viewers could watch an international PFL event live on the PFL App!
If you missed any of the action, we here at MMA News have you covered with everything that went down. See below!
2025 PFL MENA 2 Results & Highlights
- Welterweight Showcase Main Event: Omar El Dafrawy def. Daniele Miceli via first-round submission (triangle choke)
- Welterweight Co-Main Event: Mohammad Alaqraa def. Omar Hussein
- Amateur Women’s Atomweight Showcase: Hattan Alsaif def. Nour Al Fliti via second-round verbal submission (retirement [injury])
- Welterweight: Mohamed Zarey def. Ayman Galal via unanimous decision
- Bantamweight: Xavier Alaoui def. Ziad Ayman Mokhtar via unanimous decision
- Bantamweight: Moktar Benkaci def. Marcel Adur via first-round TKO (body punch)
- Welterweight: Badreddine Diani def. Ahmad Abdelbast Darwish via unanimous decision
- Welterweight: Amir Fazli def. Rostem Akman via second-round KO
- Bantamweight: Nawras Abzakh def. Ali Yazbeck via second-round KO (knee and strikes)
- Bantamweight: Islam Youssef def. Benyamin Ghahraman via second-round KO (flying kick)
- Lightweight: Abdelrahman Alhyasat def. Anthony Zeidan via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)