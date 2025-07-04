The PFL MENA season continued on Friday, July 4, and we have all the results and highlights from the action here at MMA News!

PFL MENA was set up last year as part of the promotion’s expansion efforts, and alongside the already-established PFL Europe and soon-to-debut PFL Africa and PFL Pacific, PFL MENA has ventured on into its second season.

The card took place at The Green Halls in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the showcase main event, 2024 PFL MENA welterweight champion Omar El Dafrawy was able to come away with a quick submission win over 2023 PFL Europe welterweight finalist Daniele Miceli. Miceli scored a takedown and looked to get a Von Flue choke submission. But El Dafrawy escaped it and was able to lock up a triangle choke, surviving a pair of slams before getting the tap just 1:15 into the fight.

Hattan Alsaif competed in her fourth amateur MMA bout on this night as well, scoring another second-round finish in front of a hometown crowd. Alsaif defeated Nour Al Fliti after a knockdown saw Al Fliti suffer an injury to her right leg.

The 2024 PFL bantamweight and welterweight tournaments opened on this night, as participants looked to get their way into the semifinals this fall.

In addition to being broadcasted live on DAZN in most countries, this event marked the first time that American viewers could watch an international PFL event live on the PFL App!

If you missed any of the action, we here at MMA News have you covered with everything that went down. See below!

2025 PFL MENA 2 Results & Highlights

Welterweight Showcase Main Event: Omar El Dafrawy def. Daniele Miceli via first-round submission (triangle choke)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Mohammad Alaqraa def. Omar Hussein

Amateur Women’s Atomweight Showcase: Hattan Alsaif def. Nour Al Fliti via second-round verbal submission (retirement [injury])

Welterweight: Mohamed Zarey def. Ayman Galal via unanimous decision

Bantamweight: Xavier Alaoui def. Ziad Ayman Mokhtar via unanimous decision

Bantamweight: Moktar Benkaci def. Marcel Adur via first-round TKO (body punch)

Welterweight: Badreddine Diani def. Ahmad Abdelbast Darwish via unanimous decision

Welterweight: Amir Fazli def. Rostem Akman via second-round KO

Bantamweight: Nawras Abzakh def. Ali Yazbeck via second-round KO (knee and strikes)

Bantamweight: Islam Youssef def. Benyamin Ghahraman via second-round KO (flying kick)

Lightweight: Abdelrahman Alhyasat def. Anthony Zeidan via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Abdelrahman Alhyasat def. Anthony Zeidan

Islam Youssef def. Benyamin Ghahraman

OH MY! FLYING KNEE KO! 🤯🤯



Islam Youssef with the highlight reel knockout!



📱Download the PFL App FOR FREE and watch all the @PFLMENA action go down LIVE from Riyadh pic.twitter.com/YGEfeNIJEx — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 4, 2025

Nawras Abzakh def. Ali Yazbeck

ANOTHER FINISH IN RIYADH!



Nawras Abzakh knocks out Ali Yazbeck as he advances in the PFL MENA Bantamweight Tournament 👊



📱Download the PFL App FOR FREE and watch all the @PFLMENA action go down LIVE from Riyadh in the US! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JQwdTYTjSQ — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 4, 2025

Amir Fazli def. Rostem Akman

LIGHTS OUT💡



First Welterweight bout of the night ends in a vicious 2nd Round KO as Amir Fazli connects with a MASSIVE OVERHAND RIGHT 👊😤



📱Download the PFL App FOR FREE and watch all the @PFLMENA action go down LIVE from Riyadh in the US! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7Udh0fFZbw — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 4, 2025

Badreddine Diani def. Ahmad Abdelbast Darwish

SWINGING FOR THE FENCES IN RIYADH!



Badreddine Diani and Ahmed Abdel Baset are putting on a show!



📱Download the PFL App FOR FREE and watch all the @PFLMENA action go down LIVE from Riyadh in the US! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RQ6OOjr1aR — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 4, 2025

A absolute battle between two warriors! 👏



Badreddine Diani takes home the W with a unanimous decision over Ahmed Abdel Baset as he advances in the PFL MENA Welterweight Tournament



📱Download the PFL App FOR FREE and watch all the @PFLMENA action go down LIVE from Riyadh in… pic.twitter.com/HRG0jTIM7T — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 4, 2025

Moktar Benkaci def. Marcel Adur

Xavier Alaoui def. Ziad Ayman Mokhtar

Mohamed Zarey def. Ayman Galal

Hattan Alsaif def. Nour Al Fliti

THAT'S ALL SHE WROTE 👊



Hattan Alsaif adds another W to the resume in Riyadh after another domintant performance !



📱Download the PFL App FOR FREE and watch all the @PFLMENA action go down LIVE from Riyadh in the US! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CsDC5ys5Fa — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 4, 2025

Mohammad Alaqraa def. Omar Hussein

Omar El Dafrawy def. Daniele Miceli