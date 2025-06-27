‘Aaron Jeffery Just Got Robbed Big Time’ – Fans React To Split Decision That Sees Dalton Rosta Score Revenge At PFL Chicago And Advance To PFL World Tournament Final

When the two first met in Bellator a few years ago, Aaron Jeffery was able to end Dalton Rosta’s then-undefeated record by forcing him away from his typical gameplan.

The rematch at PFL Chicago was very close, but Rosta edged out a split decision to score the win in the rematch, earning revenge and the first spot in the middleweight final portion of the PFL World Tournament.

Jeffery was aggressive in the opening round, trying to use his pressure early and bring clinch exchanges against the fence. Rosta, however, answered with strong knees and counters, including a sharp right hand and body shots late in the round that seemed to solidify momentum in his direction.

Jeffery continued with the pressure in the second round, looking to control large stretches of time. Jeffery brought forward pace and pressure, though Rosta fired back with flurries.

Rosta then found success with solid combinations and a late flurry in the third round, while Jeffery continued to push for takedowns.

While one judge gave the fight to Jeffery with a 30-27, Rosta earned 29-28 scores on the other two cards, giving him the nod.

LOL. Dalton Rosta clearly lost that fight, Aaron Jeffery just got robbed big time. — FooBall (@FooBall88) June 28, 2025

Damn I don’t like that decision. Honestly thought 30-27 Jeffery was a better scorecard than 29-28 Rosta. Damn shame #PFLWorldTournament — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) June 28, 2025

Aaron Jeffrey was robbed. Dalton Rosta is not good. PFL world tournament — Kay (@DropOut_MMA) June 28, 2025

Think Aaron Jeffery won a clear 30-27 here, but 100% see PFL giving it to Rosta — Nick (@nicklosesmoney) June 28, 2025

The fuck are we doing? You can't convince me that Dalton Rosta won that fight. Sure, he may have won a round but he didn't win that fight#PFLWorldTournament — Notorious, Byron Ashworth (@Notorious_Byron) June 28, 2025

Rosta didn’t win that fight.

That’s crazy…#PFLWorldTournament — Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) June 28, 2025

Dalton Rosta did not win that fight #PFLWorldTournament — Kuba MMA🇵🇱🇱🇹 (@OsOFrostyMMA) June 28, 2025

Am I crazy I think rosta is winning ? #PFLWorldTournament — Dan ferg (@Danfergusa) June 28, 2025

I’m sorry Jeffery cage hugging didn’t get it done. Close fight sure but I had Rosta — . (@NickG578) June 28, 2025

Rosta, who made his name as a rising young name in Bellator prior to the PFL, earned this semifinal spot with a submission of former PFL champion Sabidou Sy.

Jeffery, a former CFFC champion, earned this semifinal spot with a split decision over Murad Ramazanov.