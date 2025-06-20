‘Archie Colgan Is A Contender’ – Fans React To Archie Colgan Putting On Scrappy Performance In Win At PFL Wichita

Archie Colgan remained undefeated with a gritty decision victory over Mansour Barnaoui in a lightweight showcase bout during the PFL Wichita card as part of the PFL World Tournament.
Barnaoui started strong with range strikes and clinch knees during the opening frame, but Colgan controlled the exchanges with consistent, sharp right hands. Colgan also scored a key takedown in the round, where he also busted Barnaoui’s nose up.
Barnaoui appeared to clip Colgan early in the second round, but Colgan’s wrestling was relentless, landing multiple takedowns and threatening an arm-triangle choke. He also shook off submission attempts from Barnaoui from the bottom.
Colgan then put a battering on Barnaoui in the third round after an early scare, landing plenty of damaging strikes.
Barnaoui entered tonight with 10 wins in his last 12. He had most recently defeated Alfie Davis at the PFL World Championships card this past November.
Colgan entered tonight undefeated in MMA. He had most recently fought at the Bellator event in London this past September, scoring a decision win over Manoel Sousa.