‘Beat Jake Hadley To A Pulp’ – Fans React To Marcirley Alves Showing No Mercy To Jake Hadley In PFL World Tournament Semifinal

Marcirley Alves put on a dominant striking display, busting up Jake Hadley badly as he took the win in their bantamweight semifinal bout at the PFL World Tournament card in Wichita, Kansas.
Alves set the tone early with crisp combination and relentless body work, frequently pressuring Hadley and controlling the pace. Things got more brutal in the second round, rocking Hadley with the body shots and dropping him with a strong left. By the end of the second round, Hadley was a bloody mess.
Alves continued this body shot attack domination throughout the third, even landing a takedown in the closing seconds to seal the deal.
Alves has now won five of six, reaching tonight’s semifinals with an upset win over Leandro Higo in April. He’ll now face Justin Wetzell in the finals in August.
Hadley had advanced to tonight with a Scottish twister submission of Matheus Mattos.