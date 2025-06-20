‘Beat Jake Hadley To A Pulp’ – Fans React To Marcirley Alves Showing No Mercy To Jake Hadley In PFL World Tournament Semifinal

Marcirley Alves put on a dominant striking display, busting up Jake Hadley badly as he took the win in their bantamweight semifinal bout at the PFL World Tournament card in Wichita, Kansas.

Alves set the tone early with crisp combination and relentless body work, frequently pressuring Hadley and controlling the pace. Things got more brutal in the second round, rocking Hadley with the body shots and dropping him with a strong left. By the end of the second round, Hadley was a bloody mess.

Alves continued this body shot attack domination throughout the third, even landing a takedown in the closing seconds to seal the deal.

Marcirley Alves Puts One-Sided Beatdown On Jake Hadley In PFL World Tournament Bout

Marcirley Alves beat Jake Hadley to a pulp. Great shot selection, and timing from him. He should walk through Justin Wetzell with ease. #PFLWorldTournament — Evan Mazotti (@EvZotti) June 21, 2025

From being in the tournament as an alternate, to not being in the tournament, then being called back as an alternate after several changes, to upsetting the tournament favorite in the first round and now getting his ticket to the final. Marcirley Alves 👏👏👏 #PFLWorldTournament — Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) June 21, 2025

What a performance from Marcirley Alves — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 21, 2025

Alves is picking Hadley apart right now — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 21, 2025

Marcirley Alves picks up the unanimous decision over Jake Hadley.



He'll fight Justin Wetzell for the PFL Bantamweight title. #PFLWorldTournament — John Beiser (@RWHockeyJohn) June 21, 2025

Really good showing from Marcirley Alves, made Jake Hadley look foolish so often in that. This PFL BW division is weak, but at 25 years old this kid has a bright future. Not for sure, but could be a top 15 BW ITW one day — Val Dewar (💎SZN) (@the3els) June 21, 2025

Alves has now won five of six, reaching tonight’s semifinals with an upset win over Leandro Higo in April. He’ll now face Justin Wetzell in the finals in August.

Hadley had advanced to tonight with a Scottish twister submission of Matheus Mattos.