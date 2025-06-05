Breaking: Stream Every PFL International League Fight Free with New Official App

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has launched a new direct-to-consumer app that allows U.S. fans to stream all PFL International League events live and free. The app, available on Apple and Google Play stores, serves as the exclusive U.S. home for live broadcasts of PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and PFL Africa events. The platform also offers access to PFL fights, fighter information, analytics, fan rewards, games, and behind-the-scenes content.

Upcoming live events accessible through the app include PFL MENA on July 4 in Riyadh, PFL Europe on July 5 in Brussels, and PFL Africa on July 19 in Cape Town. The app’s features include live fight streaming, schedules, fighter profiles, fan engagement tools, and insider content.

PFL CEO Peter Murray stated that the app is part of the league’s strategy to provide a centralized experience for fans and to make international events directly accessible in the U.S. Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift, the platform’s technology partner, highlighted the ongoing partnership and the new opportunities for fan interaction and access to live content.

The app is currently available for download on mobile devices and via the web, with plans to expand to OTT devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV later in the year.

“We’re putting the power directly in the hands of MMA fans,” explained PFL CEO Peter Murray. “For the first time ever, fans in the U.S. can watch PFL MENA, PFL Europe, PFL Africa, and PFL Pacific live and free, all in one place. The PFL App is a major investment in our global league strategy and in delivering a deeper, more connected and centralized experience for our fans.”

“PFL has focused on its fans since its launch,” said Rick Allen, ViewLift’s CEO. “We are proud to continue our 7-year alliance with the League, and deliver an entirely new experience for those fans: behind-the-scenes access, new ways to expand your fight knowledge and test yourself against others, and … for the very first time … direct US access to live international fights and recaps. Join us in the SmartCage!”