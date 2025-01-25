‘I Have Never Seen That’ – Brutal Injury At PFL Road To Dubai Champions Series Event Has Fans Grimacing

Just two fights into the PFL’s 2025 campaign and we may have had our first nominee for Gruesome Injury of the Year in this sport, seen in Haider Khan’s first-round victory over Mostafa Nada.

The two did plenty of circling around the cage during the fight, with Khan keeping distance to avoid Nada’s power and setup kicks. One shot, however, brought the fight to a screeching halt.

Khan threw a front kick, which Nada looked to block low. When he did this, one could see the impact of Khan’s shin landing causing Nada’s arm to break. The Saudi Arabian immediately felt the injury and the referee quickly stepped in to stop the fight, giving the Englishman the win.

Haider Khan Gets Win At PFL Champions Series Event After Kick Breaks Opponent’s Arm

Starting Saturday with a broken arm TKO. What a day. https://t.co/cUAb3Rs37f — Clint MacLean (@DieHardMMAPod) January 25, 2025

Wow, PFL / Bellator Road to Dubai is off to an interesting start. Haider Khan broke Mostafa Nada's arm with a front kick. Nada's hand just hung there. 😱👇

TKO win for Khan. pic.twitter.com/v2nbfbRl5T — PAM (@ParamPam1990) January 25, 2025

Holy fk it's not every day you see a front kick break someone's arm #PFLpic.twitter.com/f4LQNhU8ww — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) January 25, 2025

This snaps a five-fight win streak Nada had coming into this fight, which included starting his PFL run at 2-0.

Khan, who made his PFL debut in this fight, now moves to 9-1.