‘Complete Control’ – Fans React To Dominant, Classic Oleg Popov Performance As He Clinches Spot In PFL World Tournament Final At PFL Chicago

Oleg Popov is known for his brute strength and overwhelming wrestling, and those were on display as he defeated Rodrigo Nascimento in the semifinals of the PFL World Tournament at heavyweight during the preliminary card of PFL Chicago.

From the start, Popov smothered Nascimento with his grappling pressure, setting up low kicks before taking him down more than once during the opening frame, and keeping Nascimento seated against the fence. Nascimento tried to fight back with combinations during the second, but Popov continued his relentless pressure and worked him well on the ground.

Popov appeared to do damage during the third round, rocking Nascimento with his punches, before continuing his grappling success en route to a one-sided decision.

Oleg Popov in complete control here through two rounds #PFLWorldTournament — Brett Cagle (@brett_cagle) June 28, 2025

Popov doing what he does best. — DWill (@TheRealDWill__) June 28, 2025

This is such a Popov fight #PFLWorldTournament — Jerry Luizza (@JLuizza) June 28, 2025

Golden Age Popov Performance https://t.co/UYaqaX8dBB — Hapa (@ManaMMA_) June 28, 2025

Didn't hurt him today but Popov absolutely needs to fix that head positioning. I'm sure Fedor tried, no way he didn't, but the way he stares off into space after throwing anything leaves him wide ass open to someone with faster hands. #PFL — The Labs™ MMA (@thelabsmma) June 28, 2025

Popov is unbearable to watch fight. Guy had Nascimento knocked silly at the start of the 3rd and started to hug him. #PFLWorldTournament — Drew (@Long_Live_Sox) June 28, 2025

Popov just snatching that ankle and controlling and riding like second nature is so impressive and something more takedown-first heavyweights should be doing. #PFL — The Labs™ MMA (@thelabsmma) June 28, 2025

Popov earned his spot in tonight’s semifinals after defeating Karl Williams in the first round in May. Popov made the finals of last year’s heavyweight tournament before his win streak was snapped at the hands of Denis Goltsov.

Nascimento, who joined the PFL after parting ways with the UFC at the end of last year, has now lost three of his last four. He earned his semifinal spot with a win over Abraham Bably in May.