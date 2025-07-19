“Could Beat All The Girls In The UFC” – Fans React As Dakota Ditcheva Puts On Savage Beating Of Sumiko Inaba At PFL Champions Series 2

Dakota Ditcheva put on a dominant display over Sumiko Inaba, having a striking clinic in a one-sided decision victory in the co-main event of PFL Champions Series 2 — as part of PFL Cape Town.

Ditcheva’s striking was on display from the opening minute, using clinch control and sharp knees to repeatedly halt the consistent pressure of Inaba. Inaba had success with flurries and body shots, but Ditcheva’s elbows and knees were the key to success here.

Ditcheva picked up the pace more in the second round, rocking Inaba with a knee and overwhelming her with clinch work and combinations, controlling every aspect of the fight. Ditcheva’s full control stretched into the third, sweeping the scorecards for a strong victory.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dakota Ditcheva could beat all the girls in the UFC #PFLcapetown — Masai Lincoln (@MasaiLincoln) July 19, 2025

Dakota Ditcheva just beat the shit out of a woman for 15 full minutes and then cried in the cage because she didn’t get the finish.



She also fought with a broken hand.



The woman is an absolute SAVAGE.



Champion mentality. #PFLCapeTown — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) July 19, 2025

Ditcheva is so stupidly violent. I love it. https://t.co/mXcAWgR9rN — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) July 19, 2025

Respect to Inaba for eating 150+ strikes from Ditcheva and just continuing to walk forward#PFLCapeTown pic.twitter.com/9Pno1yDcb6 — Elvis Sinosickk (@ElvisSinosickk) July 19, 2025

Feels like Dakota Ditcheva is very clearly the best women's fighter on the planet right now and we all just kinda have to ignore it because shes in PFL — Vinsanity (@beefcake_180) July 19, 2025

Dakota Ditcheva is so damn good. Would be champ in the UFC right now IMO. — Shawn Bitter (@mmawizzard) July 19, 2025

I like Dakota Ditcheva



But… she took too long a layoff



Fame, sponsors, holidays, events came with her increased fame and it showed in this performance…



Wasn’t bad, but nowhere near her best. Or the expectations of her being the best female fighter



See if she adjusts — Louis Mikhail Bowen (@LouisMBowen) July 19, 2025

All respect to Dakota Ditcheva and her success with PFL



But resigning to that organization is sad



She talks about wanting to be the best but won’t go to UFC and try to fight legit competition.



She rather be queen of shit town

Then try to make it in the big city — FTC (@FadeTheCapper) July 19, 2025

I don't understand what the @PFLMMA is doing with Dakota Ditcheva. she's fighting fights but not defending a belt in 5 round fights, not working her way to another belt? #PFLCapeTown — JASON EDGE (@Doubt_Evrything) July 19, 2025

Ditcheva won the inaugural PFL Europe women’s flyweight title in 2023 before running through Lisa Mauldin, Chelsea Hackett, Jena Bishop and Taila Santos to become the PFL women’s flyweight title in 2024. This was her first fight since winning the global season title.

Inaba entered tonight with two straight wins and an 8-1 record. Coming over to PFL from its purchase of Bellator, Inaba scored a split decision over Saray Orozco and a finish of Mackenzie Stiller last year.