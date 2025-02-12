Undefeated Dagestani Returns From Retirement, Joins Featherweight Roster For PFL World Tournament

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has begun to roll out the rosters for eight “World Tournaments” set for 2025, with the latest being a featherweight lineup topped by former champion Movlid Khaybulaev.

Major change is coming to the PFL this year, with the promotion making the decision to eliminate the season and playoff format from its yearly structure. Replacing that and the $1 million prize money will be Grand Prix-style tournaments across eight divisions, with the winners of each collecting $500,000.

After confirming the dates and venue for four events that will host first-round matchups, the PFL announced the first full roster on Tuesday, with ex-Bellator champion Jason Jackson marking the standout name set for the single-elimination welterweight tournament.

On Wednesday, it was the turn of the featherweights. And the inclusion of one “Killer” Khaybulaev has turned heads.

The unbeaten Dagestani has competed just twice since winning the 2021 PFL featherweight season. While he qualified for the playoffs two years later, an eye injury later led to his premature retirement.

Elsewhere, a pair of PFL regulars will enter the bracket in 2023 champ Jesus Pinedo and the man he beat to win the gold, Gabriel Braga. The tournament will also see Ireland’s Nathan Kelly look to make a splash on the global stage following consecutive wins at Bellator Champions Series events in 2024.

See below for the full eight-man roster for this year’s featherweight “World Tournament,” as confirmed by a press release this week.

Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1)

Gabriel Braga (15-2)

Adam Borics (19-2)

Movlid Khaybulaev (21-0-1, 1 NC)

Jeremy Kennedy (19-5)

Yves Landu (21-9)

Nathan Kelly (11-3)

Tae Kyun Kim (10-1)