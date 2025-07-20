Dakota Ditcheva Announces Re-Signing With PFL

It appears Dakota Ditcheva’s future will remain within the PFL.

Perhaps the newest face of the PFL, Ditcheva confirmed her re-signing with the PFL following her victory over Sumiko Inaba in the co-main event of PFL Champions Series 2 (one of two cards that made up PFL Cape Town).

The deal is apparently for multiple years, according to Ditcheva.

“I have just re-signed with PFL,” Ditcheva announced in her post-fight interview. “We’ve come to a great agreement, and I’m going to look forward to the next few years together.”

Ditcheva seems to have become perhaps the face of the PFL brand following her move to the global season from PFL Europe in 2024 — occuring around the same time that Kayla Harrison jumped from the PFL to the UFC.

Ditcheva became the inaugural PFL Europe women’s flyweight champion in 2023 and then made her way through the likes of Jena Bishop and Taila Santos to become the PFL women’s flyweight champion in 2024.

Ditcheva returned to the cage for the first time since her title win at PFL Cape Town, defeating Inaba. Ditcheva, however, appeared to break her hand during the contest, and the extent of time she will miss is unknown as of press time.