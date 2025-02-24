Recently Released UFC Fighter Featured In Lineup For PFL Bantamweight World Tournament

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced the lineup for its 2025 Bantamweight World Tournament. The event will feature a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars competing for a $500,000 grand prize.

Headlining the roster is former UFC competitor Jake Hadley, who has officially signed with the PFL. Hadley, who earned his UFC contract via Dana White’s Contender Series, showcased his submission skills during his tenure but struggled to maintain consistency, finishing with a 3-4 UFC record. Now, he is looking for a fresh start and a chance to prove himself on a new stage.

Several Bellator MMA veterans add depth to the competition. Magomed Magomedov, coming off a decision loss to Patchy Mix for the Bellator bantamweight title, is entering the PFL with a point to prove. His experience is set make him an immediate tournament favorite.

Joining him is Leandro Higo, a 10-fight Bellator veteran known for his grappling prowess, adding further star power to the tournament.

The tournament features undefeated fighters eager to make their mark alongside established names. Ciaran Clarke (10-0) and Sarvarjon Khamidov (16-0) are two of the most promising prospects in the division, both stepping into their toughest competition to date.

International talents Ali Taleb (Sweden), Kasum Kasumov (Russia), and Zebenzui Ruiz (Spain) bring diverse fighting styles, setting the stage for unpredictable matchups.

Additionally, Francesco Nuzzi and Matheus Mattos will be alternates, ready to step in should injuries or other circumstances arise.

Full Tournament Roster:

Main Competitors:

Magomed Magomedov (24-4)

Leandro Higo (23-6)

Jake Hadley (11-4)

Ciaran Clarke (10-0)

Sarvarjon Khamidov (16-0)

Ali Taleb (12-1)

Kasum Kasumov (16-1)

Zebenzui Ruiz (12-3)

Alternates:

Francesco Nuzzi (10-1)

Matheus Mattos (14-3-1)

This roster, featuring UFC and Bellator experience alongside undefeated prospects, sets the stage for an interesting 2025 PFL Bantamweight Tournament. With a $500,000 prize on the line, fans can expect high-level competition and career-defining performances.