‘Extremely Lackluster Main Card Opener’ – Fans Blast Justin Wetzell Win Over Mando Gutierrez To Start PFL World Tournament Card In Wichita

By Thomas Albano

Gutierrez had early striking success and attempted a guillotine in the opening round. Wetzell, however, reversed into top control and landed consistent ground-and-pound.

That focus on the guillotine may have been Gutierrez’s downfall. The second round saw Wetzell assert more control with takedowns, positional advances, and steady ground striking. Gutierrez’s rubber guard and submission attempts weren’t enough for sustained offense.

Wetzell continued to pressure and press the action on the ground in the third en route to a decision win.

Justin Wetzell Earns Decision To Advance To PFL World Tournament Finals

Wetzell has now won five straight. He advanced to the semifinals with a decision over Kasum Kasumov in April.

Gutierrez sees a three-fight win streak snapped. He earned tonight’s spot with a submission over Francesco Nuzzi.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

