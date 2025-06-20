‘Extremely Lackluster Main Card Opener’ – Fans Blast Justin Wetzell Win Over Mando Gutierrez To Start PFL World Tournament Card In Wichita

Gutierrez had early striking success and attempted a guillotine in the opening round. Wetzell, however, reversed into top control and landed consistent ground-and-pound.
That focus on the guillotine may have been Gutierrez’s downfall. The second round saw Wetzell assert more control with takedowns, positional advances, and steady ground striking. Gutierrez’s rubber guard and submission attempts weren’t enough for sustained offense.
Wetzell continued to pressure and press the action on the ground in the third en route to a decision win.
Justin Wetzell Earns Decision To Advance To PFL World Tournament Finals
Wetzell has now won five straight. He advanced to the semifinals with a decision over Kasum Kasumov in April.
Gutierrez sees a three-fight win streak snapped. He earned tonight’s spot with a submission over Francesco Nuzzi.