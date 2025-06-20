‘Extremely Lackluster Main Card Opener’ – Fans Blast Justin Wetzell Win Over Mando Gutierrez To Start PFL World Tournament Card In Wichita

Gutierrez had early striking success and attempted a guillotine in the opening round. Wetzell, however, reversed into top control and landed consistent ground-and-pound.

That focus on the guillotine may have been Gutierrez’s downfall. The second round saw Wetzell assert more control with takedowns, positional advances, and steady ground striking. Gutierrez’s rubber guard and submission attempts weren’t enough for sustained offense.

Wetzell continued to pressure and press the action on the ground in the third en route to a decision win.

Justin Wetzell Earns Decision To Advance To PFL World Tournament Finals

Between Mando’s lack of fight IQ, choosing to willingly grapple against the fence, while also not utilizing it at all to stand up, and Wetzell’s flat out stalling with no offense behind it, that was an extremely lackluster main card opener. #PFLWorldTournament — Evan Mazotti (@EvZotti) June 21, 2025

Became clear after Mando couldn't get up in Rd 1 how the rest of the fight would go. He was a threat on the feet neutralized on the ground. Wetzell game plan will be the same next fight too — MB (@MBalsley) June 21, 2025

I’ve watched Justin Wetzell fight 3 times now. I still have no idea what he’s good at or what his skill set is but he’s 3-0 in those fights. Dude is a generational warm body / breather/ exister. — SKJR (@100PEAKTEAM) June 21, 2025

Wetzell vs. Gutierrez was an absolutely horrific fight. One of the big issues with the PFL is the promotion doesn’t call out bad fights. Dana White would’ve cut Wetzell for that lay and pray approach. — Erich Richter (@erichterrr) June 21, 2025

Justin Wetzell picks up the unanimous decision over Mando Gutierrez to advance to the bantamweight championship fight. #PFLWorldTournament — John Beiser (@RWHockeyJohn) June 21, 2025

🚫🚫🚫 Dominated. -0.64u on Mando spread. Literally Justin Wetzell just absolutely cruised to the inaugural PFL bantamweight championship match. Not to take anything away from Wetzell, but this is far and away the weakest division in the promotion. #PFLWorldTournament https://t.co/t6SaJzJ5J8 — Strong and Jacket (@strongandjacket) June 21, 2025

The local boy Justin Wetzell by domination #PFLWorldTournament — MB (@MBalsley) June 21, 2025

Dominant win for Wetzell — Octagon Focus (@OctagonFocus) June 21, 2025

Wetzell has now won five straight. He advanced to the semifinals with a decision over Kasum Kasumov in April.

Gutierrez sees a three-fight win streak snapped. He earned tonight’s spot with a submission over Francesco Nuzzi.