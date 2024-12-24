New Global Fight League Calls Out PFL Over Treatment Of Patrício Pitbull

Patrício Pitbull has been very outspoken about his desire to leave the PFL after claiming that he has not been offered any fights in the second half of 2024. The Bellator champion states that during preparations for a recent return, the fight was cancelled and he was not given a new date or opponent.

The Brazilian recently posted a series of messages on social media where he provided the latest update in his communications with the promotion. Pitbull started by saying that following a call between the PFL’s Pete Murray and his management, it was made clear that he will not be granted his release from the promotion with his contract running out in May.

He criticized the promotion for claiming to be fighter first whilst planning to book him in April next year instead of allowing him to be active. In one of several posts, the champion wrote:

“It’s really absurd and disappointing that I have to come on X to voice all this. Do the right thing and release me @PeteMurrayPFL @DonnDavisPFL. I was a @BellatorMMA fighter and it no longer exists. The promotion is gone and so should I.”

It’s really absurd and disappointing that I have to come on X to voice all this. Do the right thing and release me @PeteMurrayPFL @DonnDavisPFL. I was a @BellatorMMA fighter and it no longer exists. The promotion is gone and so should I. @arielhelwani (3/4) — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) December 24, 2024

There has been a lot of talk about the PFL, its format and its growth in recent years and the same is sure to be the case for the Global Fight League. The GFL is set to launch next year after announcing its huge roster and plans for the team-based season format.

The GFL also claims to be putting the fighters first and has implemented systems like a revenue share and retirement fund in order to prove this stance. The new promotion on the block recently commented on the recent situation regarding Pitbull and his PFL contract by criticizing the way that he has been treated.

“The GFL was designed, in part, to avoid these kinds of issues. ‘Fighters’ are athletes, and more importantly, people. They needn’t be treated merely as commodity. We hope there is a positive resolution to this issue for @PatricioPitbull.”