“Head Shot. Dead.” – Fans React As Fabian Edwards Mirrors His Brother In Knocking Out Dalton Rosta To Claim Middleweight PFL World Tournament Title

Almost exactly three years ago, on August 20, 2022, Leon Edwards shook the MMA world up with a head kick that dropped Kamaru Usman out cold, making him the new UFC welterweight champion. Now, his brother, Fabian Edwards has his own championship head-kick knockout moment.
The younger Edwards brother knocked out Dalton Rosta in the third round to win the PFL Middleweight World Tournament in the main event of the card in Hollywood, Florida.
Rosta started strong, being speedy with his kicks and using his wrestling and pressure to control Edwards, threatening submissions at a couple of points. Rosta also hurt Edwards with a flurry during the second round, but Edwards showed resilience.
By the third round, Edwards had found a groove with landing his kicks on Rosta. And just as he continued to land a couple of low kicks, Edwards went high on one, connecting on the head and dropping Rosta out cold, becoming the first man to finish Rosta.
Fabian Edwards Knocks Out Dalton Rosta For PFL Middleweight World Tournament Title
Edwards made his way into the final bout through victories over Impa Kasaganay and Josh Silveira.
Rosta advanced with victories over Sabidou Sy and Aaron Jeffrey.