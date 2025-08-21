“Head Shot. Dead.” – Fans React As Fabian Edwards Mirrors His Brother In Knocking Out Dalton Rosta To Claim Middleweight PFL World Tournament Title

Almost exactly three years ago, on August 20, 2022, Leon Edwards shook the MMA world up with a head kick that dropped Kamaru Usman out cold, making him the new UFC welterweight champion. Now, his brother, Fabian Edwards has his own championship head-kick knockout moment.

The younger Edwards brother knocked out Dalton Rosta in the third round to win the PFL Middleweight World Tournament in the main event of the card in Hollywood, Florida.

Rosta started strong, being speedy with his kicks and using his wrestling and pressure to control Edwards, threatening submissions at a couple of points. Rosta also hurt Edwards with a flurry during the second round, but Edwards showed resilience.

By the third round, Edwards had found a groove with landing his kicks on Rosta. And just as he continued to land a couple of low kicks, Edwards went high on one, connecting on the head and dropping Rosta out cold, becoming the first man to finish Rosta.

Fabian Edwards just won a PFL belt in the same exact way his brother Leon Edwards won his UFC championship..



Head kick knockout. Head shot dead. pic.twitter.com/gOigSTH2Ja — Knockout (@knockoutsx) August 22, 2025

Wild



Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman with a head kick, August 20, 2022



Fabian Edwards knocks out Dalton Rosta with a head kick, August 21, 2025.



Team headshot dead, indeed #PFLWorldTournament — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 22, 2025

Those Edwards brothers have one helluva story. Great to see Leon celebrate with Fabian the same way his younger bro did when he KO’d Usman. Incredible moment. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) August 22, 2025

Fabian Edwards learned that one from his brother. — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 22, 2025

The fact that both Fabian Edwards & Leon Edwards won major MMA world titles as brothers with the exact same head kick knockout is mind blowing https://t.co/oOE1bAMGv3 — DJ MurkCity (@myrksitymma) August 22, 2025

Fabian Edwards! Shades of Leon. Holy shit. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 22, 2025

Fabian Edwards just pulled a Leon Edwards — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 22, 2025

Edwards made his way into the final bout through victories over Impa Kasaganay and Josh Silveira.

Rosta advanced with victories over Sabidou Sy and Aaron Jeffrey.