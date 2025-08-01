PFL

“Nasty” – Fans React To Gnarly Gash On Nick Meck’s Eyebrow As Sarek Shields Scores First-Round Doctor’s Stoppage Win At PFL World Tournament

By Thomas Albano

It only took the doctor a couple of seconds to look at the cut on Nick Meck’s eyebrow before calling off his fight during the PFL World Tournament early card in Atlantic City, giving the win to Sarek Shields.

Shields quickly took the fight to the ground, threatening with a guillotine and using a kimura trap to control Meck. Meck escaped and landed a few shots, but Shields remained relentless with grappling control.

Both fighters had top control, but the fight’s biggest moment was Shields landing a couple of hard knees in the clinching, opening up a cut on Meck’s eye. And when the doctor looked at the eye after the first round, the referee quickly stopped things.

In fact, Meck’s cut appeared to continue to bleed as the doctor attempted to work on the nasty gash.

Sarek Shields Defeats Nick Meck After Gruesome Cut On Eyebrow

Shields was also victorious in his PFL debut in June, defeating Joseph Luciano.

Meck is now 1-2 in the PFL, losing to Kevin Pease last year before a win over Alan Dominguez in June.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002