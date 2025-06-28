‘Never Looked Better’ – Fans React As Fabian Edwards Puts On Solid Performance To Earn PFL World Tournament Finals Spot In PFL Chicago Main Event

Fabian Edwards is going to have another crack at becoming a champion in MMA like his brother, as he’s now one fight away from the middleweight PFL World Tournament title after defeating Joshua Silveira in the PFL Chicago main event.

After a strong leg kick trading battle to start, Edwards began to find a rhythm, mixing up combinations and leg kicks. Silveira, however, got Edwards off balance with one of his leg kicks and pressed the action in the clinch.

Edwards, however, became more of the presser with his striking during the second round, working the body. Silveira got another clinch, but he was hurt by a big knee. Edwards was able to get the fight to the ground and control the action from there, landing strong strikes, including elbows.

Edwards continued to bring the pressure before wobbling Silveira with a left hand during the final round. Edwards continue to completely outwork Silveira both on the feet and ground en route to a decision victory.

Edwards has now won six of his last eight. He reached tonight’s semifinals with a finish of former PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay in April.

Silveira, a former PFL light heavyweight finalist, earned this semifinal spot with a decision win over Mike Shipman in April.