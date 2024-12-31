VIDEO: Francis Ngannou & Dakota Ditcheva Feature As PFL Counts Down Top 15 Finishes Of 2024

While the year was far from smooth for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), its events still had plenty of memorable moments.

2024 marked the first year of PFL action post-acquisition of the Bellator MMA brand. Unfortunately, canceled events and disgruntled fighters have largely dominated headlines for the promotion, with champions Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix most notably requesting their releases following public complaints over their treatment.

But as the organization battles issues away from the cage, the action inside it has still often delivered, with 2024 seeing some of the promotion’s most brutal finishes to date.

And the PFL recently counted down the top 15 in a YouTube video, featuring Francis Ngannou’s rapid knockout of Renan Ferreira in his MMA return and Dakota Ditcheva’s punishing attack on Taila Santos’ body in their flyweight title clash.

Those two weren’t able to secure top spot, however, with that instead going to middleweight contender Costello van Steenis. “The Spaniard” moved to 2-0 this year by viciously sleeping João Vitor Dantas in just 48 seconds at last month’s championship event in Saudi Arabia.

2025 will no doubt see plenty more memorable finishes added to the PFL’s highlight packages, with the first opportunity for additions coming on Jan. 25 in Dubai.

The opening event of the new year sees Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Irish up-and-comer Paul Hughes collide with gold on the line in the Road To Dubai: Champions Series main event. Meanwhile, the likes of Nathan Kelly and Ibragim Ibragimov make up the undercard contests.