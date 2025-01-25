Usman Nurmagomedov Vows To ‘Destroy’ Paul Hughes: ‘PFL Gave Him This Title Shot Only Because He’s From Ireland’

Usman Nurmagomedov remains dismissive of Paul Hughes’ prospects of dethroning him.

Nurmagomedov is set to put his Bellator lightweight title on the line against Hughes in the main event of the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series. The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled for this Saturday at the Coca-Cola Arena in the UAE.

The matchup has been dubbed “Dagestan vs. Ireland 2,” rekindling the intense rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor that unfolded during their unforgettable UFC 229 showdown in October 2018. Usman and Hughes have channeled a comparable intensity, with their growing animosity building throughout the lead-up to their bout.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Nurmagomedov expressed his belief that “Big News” hasn’t earned his title shot, asserting that he was handed the chance more because his narrative aligned with PFL’s promotional strategy than for any significant accomplishment.

“Brother, nobody knows who is Paul Hughes,” Nurmagomedov said.”He can talk something only because he wants to promote himself. PFL gave him this title shot only because he’s from Ireland, and they want to promote Ireland vs. Dagestan – something like that. I got my title shot when I was on a six-fight win streak, but I don’t care.”

When this fight was announced, Usman’s cousin, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, boldly stated in a promotional interview that the skill level of Dagestani fighters far surpasses that of their Irish counterparts, a sentiment Usman shares regarding Hughes.

The undefeated Dagestani champion further emphasized that he’s operating on an entirely different level than his opponent, insisting it will be a straightforward task, with nothing about the Irishman’s game that could possibly catch him off guard.

“I think after first round, I will feel who is this guy. Technically, there’s nothing he can surprise me [with] – just little boxing, little kicks, not bad takedown defense, and that’s it… Inshallah, we’re going to finish this guy. I will destroy him all five rounds, or I will finish him in the first three rounds.”

Nurmagomedov enters this bout on the back of a dominant unanimous decision victory over Alexander Shabliy at the Bellator Champions Series in San Diego last September. He currently boasts a perfect professional record of 18-0, with eight knockouts and six submissions.

Meanwhile, “Big News” arrives at this title fight on a seven-fight win streak, having earned his opportunity with a hard-fought split decision victory over former champion AJ McKee at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in October. Hughes holds a professional record of 13-1, with six knockouts and three submissions.