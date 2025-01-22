Patricio Pitbull’s Brother Also Gets PFL Release, Signs With Global Fight League

After joining his brother in departing the PFL, former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull has signed with the Global Fight League (GFL).

According to MMA Fighting, Pitbull secured a deal with the promotion following his exit from the PFL. The GFL is set to hold its 2025 season draft on Friday night, where Pitbull’s next chapter in professional MMA will begin.

The 39-year-old Brazilian took to social media to express gratitude for his time with previous promotions.

“Former Bellator lightweight champion, most wins in the lightweight division, and most KOs in company history,” he wrote. “I’ll never forget all the amazing moments I had with the organization. And a couple of fun fights on PFL. I’m excited for what will be coming next.”

Pitbull had an impressive tenure with Bellator before the organization ceased operations. During his 16-10 run, he set the record for most knockouts in company history with 11, scoring key victories over notable fighters such as Benson Henderson, Josh Thomson, Ryan Couture, and Peter Queally.

The Brazilian captured the lightweight championship but eventually lost the title to Usman Nurmagomedov.

Internationally, he made his mark in Japan as part of Bellator’s collaboration with RIZIN. He delivered memorable knockouts against fighters like Luiz Gustavo, Tatsuya Kawajiri, and RIZIN champion Roberto Satoshi. His final fight under the Bellator banner was a decision loss to Alexander Shabliy.

After joining the PFL for its 2024 season, Pitbull faced challenges, dropping both of his lightweight bouts to Clay Collard and Bruno Miranda.

Despite these setbacks, he remains optimistic about his future in the GFL, which offers him a fresh start as he continues his storied career.