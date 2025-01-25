‘Did What McGregor Couldn’t’ – Jake Paul, Belal Muhammad, Dustin Poirier & Others React As Paul Hughes Pushes Usman Nurmagomedov To The Limit

In what is certainly going to be an early nominee for the 2025 Fight of the Year in MMA, Usman Nurmagomedov will likely end up as the final defending Bellator champion in the brand’s history.

Nurmagomedov narrowly retained the Bellator lightweight title in a five-round war with Paul Hughes in the main event of the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai event at the Coca-Cola Arena on Jan. 25.

The Dagestani started aggressively, utilizing a variety of kicks to test his range before putting his striking on full display. Hughes found his rhythm and picked up his pace in the second, mixing initial strikes and counters. The champ kept up his kicks and clinch attempts, but he struggled to secure a takedown early. Both fighters traded combinations, with Nurmagomedov focused on knees and elbows as the challenger ripped to the body. The second round proved to arguably be the most difficult to score.

The fight was marred a bit by groin strikes during the third round, which resulted in the defending champion being docked a point. The Russian, however, rebounded with a takedown and controlling the action against the fence. Hughes kept active before both men’s output increased in a big way during the fourth round, including a ferocious exchanging in the final minute.

Nurmagomedov looked to use his grappling more in the final round, while simultaneously landing hard with knees on Hughes’ body. But the Irishman continued to push forward, landing combinations when possible before swinging wildly and taking over in the fight’s final, dramatic 30 seconds.

One judge scored the fight a 47-47 draw, while the other two gave 48-46 scorecards, giving Nurmagomedov the win.

Usman Nurmagomedov Defeats Paul Hughes In Early Fight Of The Year War

Dude can fight!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2025

Paul Hughes did what Conor McGregor couldn’t do. Congrats my guy. You won regardless of the outcome. Big ups to both men. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 25, 2025

Wow what a fight amazing performance from both guys usman won that — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 25, 2025

I was Told Usman Nurmagomedov is a future UFC champ and beats Topuria but he can’t even win without paying off the judges in PFL. Disgusting robbery pic.twitter.com/AAYCmSpHIZ — MMABoxingCasual 🌹🇬🇪🇺🇸 (@TopuriaLand) January 25, 2025

Usman won the fight.

Paul won the crowd.

Congratulations to both fighters. — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 25, 2025

Fucking unreal robbery.

This sport is gonna die like boxing.

Giving Usman Nurmagomedov four rounds in that fight is corruption.

Didn’t happen. — MagicM (@MagicM_MMABets) January 25, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov makes it a 3-0 sweep for dagestan over ireland on PFL



Usman vs Paul Hughes 2 soon, they’re definitely running it back.



Round 3 was the clear swing round super close and 2 of the judges gave it to Usman.

Fair decision #roadtodubai pic.twitter.com/3L7hBPdnUw — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) January 25, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Paul Hughes by majority decision‼️



We need a rematch. This fight was one of, if not the best fight in PFL history. #RoadToDubai



pic.twitter.com/ttcGk9Bvqn — Zach “🅂🄲🄷🅄🅉” Schumaker (@_SchuZ_) January 25, 2025

Hughes is game great scrap — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 25, 2025

Fantastic matchup so far between Paul Hughes and Usman Nurmagomedov 👏👏 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) January 25, 2025

Such a competitive fight, Hughes is legit — Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) January 25, 2025

WHAT A FIGHT!!!! THAT is what @PFLMMA needed to make some noise…. Round of applause gentleman!!



Now we need to keep fights rolling!!#PFLRoadToDubai #whatafight #PFL — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) January 25, 2025

Paul Hughes was robbed! Nurmagomedov was gassed and scurrying for his life. Hughes deserved that win! 🇮🇪 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 25, 2025

Damn good fight. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) January 25, 2025

That @PFLMMA main event was 🔥 good scrap Boys — The assassin (@fabianedwards24) January 25, 2025

Nurmagomedov became champion initially with a win over Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288. His title defenses prior to tonight included a win over Benson Henderson, a no contest against Brent Primus, and a victory over Alexander Shabliy.

The result in Dubai snaps a seven-fight win streak for Hughes. He earned a title shot off wins over Bobby King last summer and AJ McKee at the PFL: Battle of the Giants card in October.