PFL 2025 Finalist on PFL vs. ONE Idea: “I’ll be the lineal champ across the board”

Justin Wetzell is squarely focused on capturing PFL gold this week but also has a peripheral focus on other PFL belts as well as some ONE Championship titleholders to boot.

Justin Wetzell clashes with Marcirley Alves for the PFL bantamweight tournament title in the promotion’s 2025 World Tournament on August 15th. Wetzell was a recent guest on Bowks Talking Bouts and touched upon his thoughts on the global expansion efforts from the Professional Fighters League. When discussing his thoughts on the PFL’s global expansion efforts with their Europe, Africa and MENA circuits in the context of if this feels like an exciting time to be a contracted combatant with the Professional Fighters League, Justin Wetzell said,

“Yeah, it’s super cool how they’re expanding and they have different leagues, man. Once I win this belt, I want to fight the champions of the other leagues to show that I’m the best bantamweight in PFL, period.”

How Wetzell feels about a potential PFL vs. ONE champs against champs card

It was then referenced some of the recent comments made by the Professional Fighters League’s Donn Davis toward ONE Championship‘s Chatri Sityodtong regarding an idea for a champions versus champions event. When asked what thought on an idea like that becoming a reality someday, Justin Wetzell stated,

“Yeah, that’d be sick, man. I’ll be the lineal champ across the board. I mean, I believe in my heart I can beat Merab [Dvalishvili], bro. I can beat anyone.”

When touching on some interesting variables of a possible Professional Fighters League vs. ONE Championship event and things like what ruleset would be utilized for those fights but addressing that it is an exciting concept all the same, Justin Wetzell quipped,

“Yeah, I like the the collab fights or the co-promotion fights. Those are sick.”