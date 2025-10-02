PFL Champions Series: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2 Weigh-In Results

The official weigh-ins for PFL Champions Series: Dubai are wrapped up, with all 22 fighters on the card making weight.

The MMA promotion’s marquee event is set for Friday, October 3, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Ahead of fight night, Thursday morning saw the fighters step on the scales at the PFL host hotel in Dubai

In the main event, former Bellator lightweight king Usman Nurmagomedov will once again lock horns with Paul Hughes in a rematch of their thrilling clash from last year. Both fighters came in exactly at 155 pounds, making their showdown for the vacant PFL title official.

Usman Nurmagomedov: 155 pounds



Paul Hughes: 155 pounds.



The #PFL lightweight title fight rematch is official. The first one was one of the best fights of the year. Looking forward to the sequel! pic.twitter.com/Zn94ZulMhi — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 2, 2025

Meanwhile, in the co-main event of PFL Champions Series, Corey Anderson is set to fight Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov for the vacant light heavyweight title. Both contenders looked sharp on the scales, with “Overtime” weighing in at 204.6 pounds and Yagshimuradov coming in right at 205.

⚖️ PFL Dubai Weigh Ins



PFL Light Heavyweight World Title Bout 🏆

Corey Anderson: 204.6 lbs

Dovlet Yagshimuradov: 205 lbs



LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE. GET YOURS TODAY!

🎟️ https://t.co/Ow0vAZ7SRl#RoadToDubai | Friday, October 3rd | Coca-Cola Arena | Dubai, UAE | 11:30AM EST |… pic.twitter.com/TdbvNualVz — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 2, 2025

PFL Champions Series Complete Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Vacant PFL lightweight title: Usman Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Paul Hughes (155)

Vacant PFL lightweight heavyweight title: Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205)

Lightweight: Archie Colgan (155.6) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (155.7)

140-pound contract weight: Jack Cartwright (139.8) vs. Caolan Loughran (140)

Bantamweight: Magomed Magomedov (135.4) vs. Sergio Pettis (135)

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Pouya Rahmani (256.4) vs. Slim Trabelsi (233.8)

Welterweight: Omar El Dafrawy (170.6) vs. Florim Zendeli (171)

Lightweight: Mirafzal Akhtamov (155) vs. Luann Sardinha (154.4)

Lightweight: Vinicius Cenci (155.2) vs. Takeshi Izumi (155.8)

Lightweight: John Mitchell (155.2) vs. Makkasharip Zaynukov (155.8)

Middleweight: Jarrah Al-Silawi (185.8) vs. Gregory Babene (185)

