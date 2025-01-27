PFL Founder Sheds Light On Plans For Dakota Ditcheva: ‘That’s What You’re Going To See…’

While she currently doesn’t have a fight in the calendar, there’s seemingly something major in store for 2024 PFL Women’s Flyweight Champion Dakota Ditcheva.

Ditcheva has marked one of the breakout names across recent years. After announcing herself as a prospect under the PFL banner, the British standout has won gold in back-to-back campaigns.

Following title glory in the promotion’s first regional expansion, PFL Europe, Ditcheva backed up her confidence and promise to reach the top in MMA by winning the inaugural 125-pound season on the global stage in 2024.

“Dangerous” proved her doubters wrong in style last November, battering Taila Santos in the final en route to the championship and $1 million prize check.

2024 PFL Women’s Flyweight World Champion @dakotadofficial 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣in 📸



What’s next for “Dangerous” in 2025? pic.twitter.com/bF7H3eF2UF — PFL (@PFLMMA) December 20, 2024

Since then, there’s been some uncertainty over what’s to come for Ditcheva, with many in the fanbase wishing for her to compete on the sport’s biggest stage, the UFC.

Ditcheva herself was quick to downplay another season stint as a possibility prior to the announcement that the PFL would be dropping the long-debated format in 2025.

During an interview with talkSPORT MMA, PFL founder and chairman Donn Davis looked to shed some light on Ditcheva’s status.

Though he didn’t provide an exact assignment, he laid out what he told the rising star when they sat down while in Dubai for this past weekend’s Champions Series event.

“We had dinner with Dakota the other night. Dakota’s here tonight as our guest,” Davis said. “We simply said to Dakota, ‘Seven of 10 major MMA organizations named you Fighter of the Year. Not Rookie of the Year, not Rising Star of the Year, Fighter of the Year. We want you to be the number one female star on the planet. And we’re going to get behind you to do that. So together, let’s outline a plan, so that that’s achieved.’

“That takes personality, that takes drive, that takes being the best fighter and it takes the company behind you,” Davis continued. “Let’s put all four of those together and do it. That’s what you’re going to see from Dakota.”

Ditcheva earned MMA News’ award for Female Fighter of the Year, finishing top spot over the likes of Kayla Harrison, Valentina Shevchenko, and Cris Cyborg after her 4-0 run in 2024.