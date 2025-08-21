PFL World Tournament Week 10 Results & Highlights (6 p.m. ET)

The final of three events to mark the conclusion of the PFL’s 2025 World Tournaments goes down in Hollywood, Florida tonight — and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

The World Tournament is the spiritual successor to the season-and-the-playoffs has had since its inaugural season in 2018. As part of the changes in format to the PFL upon the official folding of the Bellator brand earlier this year, the PFL changed its global season to a single-elimination tournament format, adding more weight classes, eight fighters per weight class.

First-round action took place in April and May, with June — previously hosting the second leg of the regular season — hosting semifinal action. This month will see the conclusion of these tournaments, with eight winners receiving PFL World Tournament title belts and $100,000.

This evening will be headlined by the middleweight tournament final between former Bellator title challenger Fabian Edwards and Dalton Rosta. Edwards, the younger brother of former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, reached tonight’s final through a finish of 2023 light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay and a decision over Josh Silveira. Rosta has won three straight since suffering the sole loss of his career, including victories over former 2022 welterweight champion Sabidou Sy and Aaron Jeffrey (the one man to beat him) to reach tonight’s final.

The co-main event will be the heavyweight tournament final featuring Oleg Popov and Alexandr Romanov. After Popov fell short to Denis Goltsov in last year’s final, snapping a long winning streak for Popov, he reaches tonight’s final through decision wins over Karl Williams and Rodrigo Nascimento. Romanov submitted Tim Johnson in the first round of the tournament before a no contest with Valentin Moldavsky in the semifinals. Romanov, however, advanced to the final based on a judges’ decision from what went down in the fight with Moldavsky up to that point.

Also featured will be the light heavyweight tournament final featuring Sullivan Cauley and Antonio Carlos Jr. Cauley advanced to the final through victories over Alex Polizzi and former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. “Shoeface,” who won PFL light heavyweight gold in 2021, reached the finals through wins over Karl Moore and Simeon Powell.

2025 PFL World Tournament Week 10 Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Middleweight Final: Fabian Edwards vs. Dalton Rosta

Heavyweight Final: Oleg Popov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Light Heavyweight Final: Sullivan Cauley vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Alexei Pergande vs. Ethan Gross

Bantamweight: Bryce Meredith vs. Lazaro Dayron

Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Andrew Sanchez

Light Heavyweight: Rasul Magomedov vs. Guilherme Viana

Heavyweight: Sergey Bilostenniy vs. Karl Williams

Middleweight: Josh Silveira vs. Murad Ramazanov

Catchweight (175 lbs): J.P. Saint Louis vs. Tyler Ray

