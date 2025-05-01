PFL World Tournament Week 4: Light Heavyweights and Heavyweights Collide in Orlando

The Professional Fighters League returns tonight with World Tournament Week 4 at Universal Studios Florida, featuring critical light heavyweight and heavyweight quarterfinal bouts with playoff implications.

Former Bellator champion Phil Davis (24-7) headlines against 2022 PFL light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson (19-3) in a clash of former title holders. “In his heyday, Davis was one of the most athletic light heavyweights to grace an MMA cage”, having secured wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Lyoto Machida, and Glover Teixeira throughout his career.

Making his PFL debut, the 40-year-old Davis faces questions after nearly two years away from competition. Meanwhile, Wilkinson aims to rebound from his 2024 playoff loss, bringing “explosive power and aggressive fighting style, he has achieved 14 first-round stoppages throughout his career”.

The co-main event features a heavyweight showdown between former Bellator interim champion Valentin Moldavsky and Sergey Bilostenniy, described as “a showdown that could produce a highlight-reel finish at any time”

With single-elimination format determining playoff seeding, tonight’s card emphasizes finish bonuses and debuts the PFL’s new biometric tracking technology to enhance broadcasts on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Main Card: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Early Card: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Venue: Universal Studios, Orlando, Florida

The card also features former PFL champion Antonio Carlos Jr. taking on Karl Moore in light heavyweight action, while Alexander Romanov faces Timothy Johnson at heavyweight in critical tournament bouts where “Fighters only get one shot!”