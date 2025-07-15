PFL’s Timur Khizriev Ambushed, Shot In Russia

UPDATE: Timur Khizriev’s management team tells Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie that the fighter’s “life is not in danger” but is currently hospitalized.

Note: This is a developing breaking news story that will be updated as more information comes out.

Timur Khizriev, the featherweight champion of the 2024 PFL season, has been reportedly shot during an ambush attack in his native Russia.

Russian MMA media outlet Вестник ММА (Vestnik MMA) took to social media to post video of the incident.

Khizriev is still alive and is in surgery as of press time.

🚨В Махачкале расстреляли чемпиона PFL Тимура Хизриева (18-0).



Двое в масках подкараулили Тимура во дворе жилого дома на улице Даниялова. Когда он вышел из гелендвагена, нападавшие открыли стрельбу. В спортсмена попали 5 пуль от травмата пистолета. Хизриев в операционной, жив. pic.twitter.com/KnUN4NYRKX — Вестник ММА (@VestnikMMA) July 15, 2025

2024 PFL Featherweight Champion Timur Khizriev In Surgery After Being Shot Five Times

According to the report, Khizriev was ambushed in the courtyard of a residential building located on Daniyalov Street, located in Chunya Village in Dagestan.

Khizriev was getting out of a vehicle when the two attackers approached and open fire. He was hit and wounded by five bullets, which were fired by a traumatic pistol.

Khizriev is currently 18-0 in his professional MMA career. After a three-fight stint with Bellator, Khizriev joined the PFL for its 2024 season after it purchased Bellator in late 2023.

Khizriev went on to defeat Brett Johns, Enrique Barzola, Gabriel Braga, and Brendan Loughnane en route to capturing the 2024 PFL featherweight title.