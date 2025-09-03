Sammy-Jo Luxton Booked To Return After First Career Defeat At PFL Nantes On Sept. 26

Sammy-Jo Luxton will be aiming to redeem herself when she steps into the cage for her next fight..
On Tuesday, the promotion announced that Luxton will take on debutant Jade Jorand in a strawweight contest at PFL Nantes (aka PFL Europe 3) on September 26, set to take place at the Zenith Nantes Metropole in France.
https://x.com/PFLEurope/status/1962822980033036514
The upcoming PFL Nantes card will be headlined by a welterweight showdown between Abdoul Abdouraguimov and Kevin Jousset. Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature a lightweight clash as Amin Ayoub squares off against Donovan Desmae.
When Did Sammy-Jo Luxton And Jade Jorand Last Compete?
Sammy-Jo Luxton most recently competed at PFL Belfast this past May, where she suffered the first defeat of her professional MMA career, falling to Gemma Auld via second-round submission. Before that setback, “The Ghetto Cinderella” had rattled off back-to-back first-round knockout victories under regional promotionals and currently holds a 2-1 record.
Meanwhile, Jade Jorand was seen in action at Karate Combat 51 in December 2024, securing a unanimous decision victory over Saba Nabavinejad. “The Princess” is riding a two-fight winning streak, with her most recent defeat coming in July 2024 against Leslie Hernandez at LFA 188. The 24-year-old Frenchwoman currently holds a professional MMA record of 4-3.