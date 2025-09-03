Sammy-Jo Luxton Booked To Return After First Career Defeat At PFL Nantes On Sept. 26

Sammy-Jo Luxton will be aiming to redeem herself when she steps into the cage for her next fight..

On Tuesday, the promotion announced that Luxton will take on debutant Jade Jorand in a strawweight contest at PFL Nantes (aka PFL Europe 3) on September 26, set to take place at the Zenith Nantes Metropole in France.

𝗪𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡’𝗦 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗪𝗪𝗘𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦!



🇫🇷 Jade Jorand 🆚 Sammy-Jo Luxton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



France’s Jade Jorand makes the walk to the SmartCage for the first time at #PFLNantes, when taking on England’s Sammy-Jo Luxton!



Jade Jorand fights in front of the French fans for the first time in…

The upcoming PFL Nantes card will be headlined by a welterweight showdown between Abdoul Abdouraguimov and Kevin Jousset. Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature a lightweight clash as Amin Ayoub squares off against Donovan Desmae.

Très sympa cette carte. Mon ami Ponet contre Kelly ensuite 4 demi-final pour le tournois à 100k dont une avec Baris et 2 nantais pour finir la soirée. Le Zenith sera full plein à craquer. Du show et du sang 🩸🔥 pic.twitter.com/jAJ23rJEd2 — Amin Ayoub (@AminAyoubMMA) September 2, 2025

When Did Sammy-Jo Luxton And Jade Jorand Last Compete?

Sammy-Jo Luxton most recently competed at PFL Belfast this past May, where she suffered the first defeat of her professional MMA career, falling to Gemma Auld via second-round submission. Before that setback, “The Ghetto Cinderella” had rattled off back-to-back first-round knockout victories under regional promotionals and currently holds a 2-1 record.

Scotland's Gemma Auld battles through adversity and gets the second round submission over Sammy Jo Luxton! #PFLBelfast | LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/ckH1rDeRjW — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Jade Jorand was seen in action at Karate Combat 51 in December 2024, securing a unanimous decision victory over Saba Nabavinejad. “The Princess” is riding a two-fight winning streak, with her most recent defeat coming in July 2024 against Leslie Hernandez at LFA 188. The 24-year-old Frenchwoman currently holds a professional MMA record of 4-3.