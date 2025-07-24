Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum Joins PFL Ownership Group

The Professional Fighters League announced today the addition of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum to its global ownership group, signaling increased commitment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Sheikh Mohammed, founding Chairman of Alpha MBM Investments, joins the group as the league expands its regional reach. “I am delighted to join the PFL’s ownership group as I believe in PFL’s global vision to grow the sport of MMA, and I am excited by PFL’s momentum in staging world-class fight events in Dubai and the UAE region,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Alpha MBM Investments, based in Dubai, has interests across multiple sectors, including sports. Under Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership, the company has supported economic innovation and established partnerships aligned with the UAE’s long-term strategy.

PFL’s Growth in Dubai and the MENA Region

Earlier this year, the PFL became the first global MMA organization to hold a major event in Dubai. The Champions Series Dubai event stood out for what many considered the most exciting title fight of the year—a matchup between Russian fighter Usman Magomedov and Irish athlete Paul Hughes.

Peter Murray, CEO of PFL International, welcomed the new partnership, stating, “PFL is excited to welcome Sheikh Mohammed and his expertise to our ownership group. This marks another major milestone in our global expansion strategy and reinforces our long-term commitment to expanding our presence in the Middle East.”

The PFL’s commitment to the region is further visible through the ongoing PFL MENA franchise, now in its second season. The regional league has produced notable talents, such as PFL MENA Champions Abdullah Al Qahtani and Omar El Dafrawy, and highlighted figures like women’s MMA pioneer Hattan Alsaif. The third event of the PFL MENA season is scheduled for September.

PFL’s Global and Regional Stars

PFL has raised several fighters to global stardom, such as Francis Ngannou and Dakota Ditcheva, plus:

Usman Magomedov: Undefeated Russian fighter who headlined the Champions Series Dubai event.

Paul Hughes: Rising Irish contender and prominent figure in recent PFL events.

Abdullah Al Qahtani and Omar El Dafrawy: MENA champions who have advanced through the regional franchise.

Hattan Alsaif: A trailblazer for women's MMA in the Middle East.

About PFL and PFL MENA

The Professional Fighters League is recognized for its “win and advance” tournament format, offering fighters clear paths to championships. Its three main products are:

PFL World Tournament

PFL Champions Series

PFL International Leagues

Founded with backing from international investors and sports owners, PFL is broadcast worldwide and continues to position MMA as a key sport for a global audience.

PFL MENA, based in Saudi Arabia, operates in association with SURJ Sports Investment. Its events are streamed live, with STARZPLAY as the exclusive regional broadcast partner. STARZPLAY’s reach includes over 2.5million subscribers across MENA and Pakistan.