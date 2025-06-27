‘Such A Fraud’ – Fans React To Biaggio Ali Walsh Suffering Massive Upset In First Pro Defeat, Submitted By Ronnie Gibbs At PFL Chicago

For the first time since his amateur debut, Biaggio Ali Walsh — the grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali — tastes defeat, as Chicago native Ronnie Gibbs pulled off the unbelievable upset with a submission during the early card of PFL Chicago.

Ali Walsh entered this fight as a -1100 favorite per DraftKings, while Gibbs was a +950 underdog.

Ali Walsh looked sharp in the opening round, making use of his crisp striking and power to drop and trouble Gibbs early. He outlanded Gibbs and delivered some strong ground-and-pound.

Gibbs, however, stole the momentum in the second round. Gibbs got a takedown late in the first and managed to get the fight back to the ground in the second, landing some strong ground-and-pound before an arm-triangle put Ali Walsh unconscious to secure the massive upset.

Ali Walsh such a fraud lmfao that was some of the worst ground work I’ve ever seen ever #PFLMMA — Jerry Luizza (@JLuizza) June 28, 2025

Biaggio Ali Walsh with the biggest bum performance I have ever seen in my fucking life🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — PRNTR🖨️ (@MoneyPrinterMMA) June 28, 2025

Has Ali Walsh ever stepped foot on a Jui jitsu mat — UFC Wizard (@TheUFCWizard) June 28, 2025

Ali Walsh like a fish out of water on the ground. PFL should stay away from having 2-0 fighters on their cards imo. Walsh should’ve learned this lesson on the regional scene, not on TV and in front of an arena #PFLWorldTournament — Dan (@dannymc16) June 28, 2025

I don’t think Biaggio Ali Walsh would be out of place against most PFL lightweights. He’s so fast and powerful.



Raw, but a truly special prospect. #PFLWorldTournament — Austin Swaim (@ASwaim3) June 28, 2025

Lets gooo Ronnie Gibbs 👏👏👏



Ali walsh was a fraud check waiting to happen 🫢🤑 pic.twitter.com/XL6cP36X5h — Daddy Dana (@danawhiteslocks) June 28, 2025

Ali Walsh went 6-1 as an amateur, with most of his appearances coming with the PFL, before turning pro last year, winning two fights.

Gibbs made his pro debut in March after his own 6-1 amateur stint, defeating Luis Unzueta.