‘Super NyQuil’ – Fans Critical Of Logan Storley’s Performance As He Moves On To PFL World Tournament Finals

Logan Storley’s wrestling was on full display as he took a decision win over Masayuki Kikuiri at the PFL World Tournament event in Nashville to clinch a spot in the welterweight final.

From the opening bell, Storley imposed his gameplan with relentless wrestling and pressure, delivering on early takedown attempts and suffocating top control and ground-and-pound. Kikuiri showed some resilience with the pressure, and he appeared to do some damage with his striking during the second round.

Storley, however, repeatedly grounded him and maintained control with clinch knees and mat returns. Storley continued his grind in the third round, delivering more on takedowns and pressure against the fence, leaving Kikuiri little room to do much damage, as the former Bellator interim champion cruised to a decision win.

Storley has now won four of his last five, showing some rebounding after losing his welterweight title shot against Yaroslav Amosov in February 2023 and missing the playoffs in the 2024 PFL season.

Kikuiri now sees a five-fight win streak snapped, which included three straight finishes between Bellator and PFL performances.