Taila Santos, Liz Carmouche Feature In Lineup For PFL Women’s Flyweight World Tournament

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is continuing to roll out the rosters for eight “World Tournaments” set for 2025, with the latest release being the women’s flyweight lineup.

Major change is coming to the PFL this year, with the promotion making the decision to eliminate the season and playoff format from its yearly structure. Replacing that and the $1 million prize money will be Grand Prix-style tournaments across eight divisions, with the winners of each collecting $500,000.

After confirming the dates and venue for four events that will host first-round matchups earlier this month, the PFL has begun to announce the full rosters. Thus far, both the welterweight and featherweight lineups have been confirmed, with ex-Bellator champion Jason Jackson and undefeated Dagestani Movlid Khaybulaev marking the two standout names.

And this week, the rollouts continued with the eight women set to compete in the inaugural flyweight tournament. Among the most notable inclusions is Taila Santos, a former UFC title challenger who fell short of PFL glory in last year’s championship final opposite Dakota Ditcheva.

While the 2024 champ won’t be part of the tournament, a number of names from last year’s season will, including former Bellator titleholders Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez.

See below for the full eight-woman roster for this year’s flyweight “World Tournament,” as announced by the PFL on social media.

Taila Santos (22-4)

Liz Carmouche (22-8)

Kana Watanabe (13-3-1)

Juliana Velasquez (13-3)

Jena Bishop (7-2)

Elora Dana (7-0)

Ilara Joanne (12-9)

Diana Avsaravoga (6-1)