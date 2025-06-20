‘That Second Round Was Magic’ – Fans React To Alfie Davis Putting On Striking Display In PFL World Tournament Semifinal Win Over Former Bellator Champion

Alfie Davis put on quite the striking show as he defeated Brent Primus in their semifinal match in the PFL World Tournament card in Wichita.

Primus controlled much of the opening round, thanks to an early takedown and repeatedly threatening submissions with his rubber guard. He added in elbows, which resulted in Davis bleeding from one of the sides of his head.

Davis, however, turned things around in the second, preventing Primus’s takedown efforts and landing sharp strikes. He peppered Primus with combinations, and he even stunned the former Bellator champ with a spinning elbow despite Primus’s attempts to pressure.

Davis continued to press the action with his strikes in the third, but Primus got back on top on the ground and threatened full mount. Davis scrambled and reversed the position, however, landing strong shots from up top late in the fight.

Davis scored 29-28 totals on all three judges’ scorecards.

Alfie Davis Edges Out Brent Primus In PFL World Tournament Matchup

Massive moment for Alfie Davis. That second round was magic. Biggest scalp of his career. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) June 21, 2025

Alfie Davis advanced, but to borrow a term from the great @TruUKFan , that dude has the fight IQ of a urinal cake…. — Robert Joyner (@robnashville) June 21, 2025

Huge win for England's Alfie Davis, who deservedly edges former Bellator champ Brent Primus on the scorecards to move into the @PFLMMA lightweight final. #PFLWorldTournament https://t.co/x3pU1Gn7IA — Simon Head (@simonheadsport) June 21, 2025

alfie davis well deserved win — Shalone (@seenowbuynow69) June 21, 2025

Alfie Davis luckiest run in history?



This bum is fighting for a mil lol — SweetBets (@sweet__deedee) June 21, 2025

Really brilliant win in the second half of that fight for Alfie Davis. He heads to the finals to face the winner of tonight’s main event.#PFLWorldTournament — In The Corner Podcast (@InTheCorner_Pod) June 21, 2025

Davis has now won five of his last six. He entered tonight’s semifinal off a stunning knockout win over Clay Collard in April.

Primus has now lost two of his last three. He had secured his semifinal spot with a submission of Vinicius Cenci.