“The Best Lightweight In PFL” – Fans React To Alfie Davis Pulling Off Massive Upset To Defeat Gadzhi Rabadanov And Claim Lightweight PFL World Tournament Title

Gadzhi Rabadanov’s desires for a second straight PFL lightweight title are for naught. Alfie Davis put on an excellent striking performance to outlast Rabadanov’s grappling-heavy efforts to claim the 2025 PFL World Tournament lightweight title in the main event of the PFL’s card in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The fight opened with a tactical first round, with Davis working kicks from range as Rabadanov tried to pressure. Raabdanov was trying to overwhelm Davis with his takedown attempts and grappling, but Davis executed well on his high kicks and body shots.

Rabadanov took control in the second round, scoring an early takedown and imposing his will from the top position. He stayed on top for most of the frame, landing body shots and advancing through half guard. Davis rebounded with a dynamic striking effort in the third round, working combinations and scoring in the exchanges, in particular landing kicks and sharp elbows.

Rabadanov repeated his second-round performance in round four, but Davis’ sharp striking and tagging of Rabadanov helped him secure the fifth round, resulting in all three judges awarding 48-47 scores and the PFL tournament title to Davis.

Rabadanov reached his second straight PFL lightweight final thanks to finishes of Marc Diakiese and Kevin Lee.

Davis’ final spot was secured thanks to victories over Clay Collard and Brent Primus.