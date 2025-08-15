“The Epitome Of A Timeless Fighter” – Fans React As Liz Carmouche Crushes Jena Bishop With Devastating Left Hand To Claim Women’s Flyweight PFL World Tournament Title

Liz Carmouche’s legacy grows following the PFL World Tournament event in Charlotte, North Carolina, as she claimed the women’s flyweight tournament gold with a knockout of Jena Bishop in the co-main event.
The opening round saw both women trading jabs, with Bishop landing combinations to the body while Carmouche answered with steady low kicks. Bishop pressed forward with volume and clinch control, but Carmouche battled back with short strikes inside and a late flurry.
Round two saw the drama go up to another level, with the fight going to the ground after a caught kick by Bishop. Bishop nearly locked up an armbar and then transitioned to a triangle choke. Carmouche escaped and threatened her own submissions. The round ended with the two trading heavy shots and battling for positional control.
After a slow start to the third round, with Bishop trying to establish her range again, Carmouche exploded with a big left hand that dropped Bishop for the finish.
After falling short in last year’s women’s flyweight competition, Carmouche reached the finals this year through wins over Ilara Joanne and Elora Dana.
Bishop also fell just short of the final last year, losing to eventual champion Dakota Ditcheva. She reached the final with wins over Kana Watanabe and Ekaterina Shakalova.