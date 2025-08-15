“The Epitome Of A Timeless Fighter” – Fans React As Liz Carmouche Crushes Jena Bishop With Devastating Left Hand To Claim Women’s Flyweight PFL World Tournament Title

Liz Carmouche’s legacy grows following the PFL World Tournament event in Charlotte, North Carolina, as she claimed the women’s flyweight tournament gold with a knockout of Jena Bishop in the co-main event.

The opening round saw both women trading jabs, with Bishop landing combinations to the body while Carmouche answered with steady low kicks. Bishop pressed forward with volume and clinch control, but Carmouche battled back with short strikes inside and a late flurry.

Round two saw the drama go up to another level, with the fight going to the ground after a caught kick by Bishop. Bishop nearly locked up an armbar and then transitioned to a triangle choke. Carmouche escaped and threatened her own submissions. The round ended with the two trading heavy shots and battling for positional control.

After a slow start to the third round, with Bishop trying to establish her range again, Carmouche exploded with a big left hand that dropped Bishop for the finish.

Liz Carmouche KOs Jena Bishop For 2025 PFL Women’s Flyweight World Tournament Title

In Liz Carmouche’s last SIXTEEN fights across UFC, Bellator, and PFL, she is 14-2nonly losing to Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos, while winning championships in Bellator and PFL, the latter of which at age 41. She is the epitome of a timeless fighter. #PFLWorldTournament https://t.co/q4rWvGRsHV — Strong and Jacket (@strongandjacket) August 16, 2025

My word, Liz Carmouche does it again with a NASTY left hook to drop and finish Jena Bishop. She is an absolute anomaly in this sport, and now the 2025 PFL Women’s Flyweight Champion. So happy for Liz. #PFLWorldTournament — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 16, 2025

It’s about time we give Liz Carmouche her flowers. 41 years old and still one of the top fighters in her division.



It’s funny seeing people act like Golden Age W135 was Ronda and a bunch of cans, when the likes of Liz are still flourishing a decade later. https://t.co/UJqr6YD3Gh — It's Not Cagefighting (@INCagefighting) August 16, 2025

Liz Carmouche just obliterated Jena Bishop with a left hook from hell! Carmouche is the women’s flyweight tournament champ. #PFLWorldTournament — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) August 16, 2025

What a freakin' career for Liz Carmouche man. https://t.co/Pm5KF1opfz — Josh Evanoff (@JoshEvanoff) August 16, 2025

Congrats to "Girl-Rilla" Liz Carmouche



Not every day you see a WMMA KO 💯 pic.twitter.com/PUuOPcTpOU — Liam Picks Fights (@LiamPicksFights) August 16, 2025

Liz Carmouche would be a top 5 ranked UFC women's flyweight#PFLWorldTournament pic.twitter.com/IxtYL9feEE — Taylor Johnson (@TaylorJohn41431) August 16, 2025

I have a soft spot for Liz Carmouche. ❤️ — Jen (Again) (@echoechomars) August 16, 2025

After falling short in last year’s women’s flyweight competition, Carmouche reached the finals this year through wins over Ilara Joanne and Elora Dana.

Bishop also fell just short of the final last year, losing to eventual champion Dakota Ditcheva. She reached the final with wins over Kana Watanabe and Ekaterina Shakalova.