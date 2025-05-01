‘Them Hellbows Were Nasty’ – Fans React As Simeon Powell Throws Flurries Of Fury In Second-Round TKO

A statement was made by Simeon Powell, as the 2023 PFL Europe light heavyweight finalist impressed in the opening round of the PFL World Tournament.

Powell scored a finish of Karl Albrektsson in a bout that opened up the main card of the PFL World Tournament event on May 1.

Powell didn’t seem to have much going for him in the opening round, as the action was primarily controlled by Albrektsson. Albrektsson used low kicks and grappling combined to force Powell against the fence for a majority of the opening frame.

Powell ended that first round with a couple of strong elbows, and that would foreshadow the finish to the fight in the second. After getting pinned against the fence once more, Powell got behind Albrektsson and nearly scored a takedown. Against the fence, he connected with an elbow that rocked Albrektsson.

Powell then unleashed a flurry of shots, including another strong elbow, to wobble Albrektsson, who continued to eat shots until the referee waved off the bout.

Powell made it to the finals of the 2023 PFL Europe light heavyweight tournament but fell to Jakob Nedoh. He then competed at the Bellator event in London this past September, defeating Rafael Xavier.

Albrektsson has now lost four of his last five, with his sole victory in this stretch coming against Dovlet Yagshimuradov at Bellator 268.