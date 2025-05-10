VIDEO: Alex Chizov Sleeps Mark Ewen With Single Left Hand At PFL Belfast

The PFL World Tournament has produced a number of upsets in its first-round events already, and now PFL Europe’s 2025 season — with only its lightweight fights at tonight’s PFL Belfast card — is not an exception.

Alex Chizov did not need long to put away Mark Ewen and secure a semifinal spot in the PFL Europe lightweight bracket.

After some leg kicks from both men, Chizov started to work the right hand. Ewen did not look like he was into second gear yet when Chizov landed a left hand that dropped Ewen. Chizov only got a follow-up shot or two in before the referee quickly stepped in to halt the action, giving Chizov the win in about a minute-and-a-half.

Alex Chizov KOs Mark Ewen In 93 Seconds At PFL Belfast

BEAUTIFUL LEFT HOOK! 💥



Alex Chizov stops Mark Ewen with a perfectly timed left hook In the first round!#PFLBelfast | LIVE NOW | https://t.co/Iz338abrsB pic.twitter.com/9lWjNEKtr9 — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) May 10, 2025

After defeating Omar Hussein in his 2022 PFL debut, “Pretty Boy” Chizov came into tonight’s bout off back-to-back losses against Acoidan Duque and Daniele Scatizzi.

Chizov will now face Claudio Pacella, who defeated Gavin Hughes in another first-round fight held at PFL Belfast, in the tournament’s semi-finals later this year.

Ewen is now 1-2 in PFL Europe and has lost two of his last three after starting his professional MMA career 5-0.