VIDEO: Eoin Sheridan Brutalizes With Quick KO at PFL Belfast

Talk about making a statement in just your second appearance with a promotion – Eoin Sheridan did just that.

Sheridan didn’t need much for a quick night at the office, scoring a fast-paced knockout of Malichi Edwards during the early card of the PFL Europe event in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Sheridan cracked Edwards with a right hand mere seconds into the fight, causing him to go right on the attack. Sheridan fired off flurries on a rocked Edwards, trying to finish things quickly. After failing at a takedown and eating punch after punch, Edwards somehow survived and got back to his feet — even after a takedown from Sheridan.

Eoin Sheridan stops Malichi Edwards with a nasty right hand in the first round!#PFLBelfast | LIVE NOW | https://t.co/Iz338abrsB pic.twitter.com/nSFo83QeBx — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) May 10, 2025

Still, he didn’t look completely recovered. And before the two-minute mark of the fight hit, Sheridan landed another one-two that folded Edwards.

Sheridan made his professional MMA debut in September 2023, defeating Joey Dakin via doctor’s stoppage. He followed that up with his PFL debut in December, scoring a decision over Brice Belghazi.

Edwards now falls to 4-2 after starting his MMA career 3-0.