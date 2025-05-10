PFL

VIDEO: Eoin Sheridan Brutalizes With Quick KO at PFL Belfast

By Thomas Albano

Talk about making a statement in just your second appearance with a promotion – Eoin Sheridan did just that.

Sheridan didn’t need much for a quick night at the office, scoring a fast-paced knockout of Malichi Edwards during the early card of the PFL Europe event in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Sheridan cracked Edwards with a right hand mere seconds into the fight, causing him to go right on the attack. Sheridan fired off flurries on a rocked Edwards, trying to finish things quickly. After failing at a takedown and eating punch after punch, Edwards somehow survived and got back to his feet — even after a takedown from Sheridan.

Eoin Sheridan Puts Away Malichi Edwards In Less Than Two Minutes at PFL Belfast

Still, he didn’t look completely recovered. And before the two-minute mark of the fight hit, Sheridan landed another one-two that folded Edwards.

Sheridan made his professional MMA debut in September 2023, defeating Joey Dakin via doctor’s stoppage. He followed that up with his PFL debut in December, scoring a decision over Brice Belghazi.

Edwards now falls to 4-2 after starting his MMA career 3-0.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002