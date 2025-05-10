VIDEO: Eoin Sheridan Brutalizes With Quick KO at PFL Belfast

Talk about making a statement in just your second appearance with a promotion – Eoin Sheridan did just that.
Sheridan didn’t need much for a quick night at the office, scoring a fast-paced knockout of Malichi Edwards during the early card of the PFL Europe event in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Sheridan cracked Edwards with a right hand mere seconds into the fight, causing him to go right on the attack. Sheridan fired off flurries on a rocked Edwards, trying to finish things quickly. After failing at a takedown and eating punch after punch, Edwards somehow survived and got back to his feet — even after a takedown from Sheridan.
Eoin Sheridan Puts Away Malichi Edwards In Less Than Two Minutes at PFL Belfast
Still, he didn’t look completely recovered. And before the two-minute mark of the fight hit, Sheridan landed another one-two that folded Edwards.
Sheridan made his professional MMA debut in September 2023, defeating Joey Dakin via doctor’s stoppage. He followed that up with his PFL debut in December, scoring a decision over Brice Belghazi.
Edwards now falls to 4-2 after starting his MMA career 3-0.