PFL

VIDEO: Gustavo Oliveira Scores KO Of The Year Candidate With Stunning Spinning Backfist

By Thomas Albano

One week after Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues made a strong case for Knockout of the Year, Gustavo Oliveira made a case of his own in his knockout win over Anas Azizoun at PFL Brussels.

As a result of his win, Oliveira moves on in this year’s PFL Europe bantamweight tournament.

Oliveira and Azizoun both came out aggressive, with Oliveira trying to press the action, including a left hook that briefly dropped Azizoun. The fight would return to the feet, and Azizoun battled back with strong combinations.

Oliveira then landed a spinning backfist that dropped Azizoun out cold for a highlight finish.

This was Oliveira’s first MMA fight since July 2022, losing to Patrick Surdyn.

Azizoun has now lost back-to-back fights after a five-fight win streak.

Thomas Albano

