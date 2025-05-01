VIDEO: Sullivan Cauley Rains Down Elbows For Vicious First-Round Finish In PFL World Tournament

Sullivan Cauley appeared to take on the form of prime Travis Browne, as he finished Alex Polizzi quickly during the early card of the light heavyweight and heavyweight portion of the PFL World Championships on May 1.

The first-round bout saw Polizzi quickly score a pair of takedowns on Cauley. Though Cauley scrambled up the first time, he had to battle force and pressure brought on by Polizzi’s ground game to return to the feet. When Cauley did, however, he attacked with elbows as Polizzi continued to press for the takedown.

The elbows landed strongly, rocking Polizzi. Cauley continued to rain blows down before the referee stepped in, finishing the action in less than two minutes.

Sullivan Cauley Scores Quick Finish With Elbows While Being Grappled

Cauley fought exclusively in Bellator until its folding, going 6-1 in the promotion. He was originally scheduled to take on Marcelo Nunes before Nunes’ withdrawal hours before tonight’s event.

Polizzi, a former LFA light heavyweight champion, has now lost four of his last five. He was originally booked for an alternate fight with Rafael Xavier before replacing Nunes on last-minute notice.