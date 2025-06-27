VIDEO: Watch Rafael Xavier Put Away Karl Albrektsson In Lightning Fast Fashion To Open Up PFL Chicago

Talk about a fast start — Rafael Xavier delivered that and then some, needing less than 30 seconds to finish Karl Albrektsson in the first bout of the PFL Chicago early card.

Xavier landed a left jab that wobbled Albrektsson, who went in for a takedown in response. Xavier stuffed the attempt before landing a series of punches until the referee stopped the fight.

Rafael Xavier Needs Less Than 30 Seconds To Defeat Karl Albrektsson In PFL World Tournament Card

RAFAEL XAVIER GETS IT DONE IMMEDIATELY! 27 SECONDS INTO ROUND 1.#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/1f7wLo3NKB — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 28, 2025

Xavier has now won three of his last four, with his sole loss coming to World Tournament semifinalist Simeon Powell.

Albrektsson, who lost to Powell in the first round of the Light Heavyweight World Tournament in May, has now lost three straight.