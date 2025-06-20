VIDEO: Watch Vinicius Cenci Lock Up Fast Triangle Choke Submission At PFL Wichita

Before the PFL World Tournament semifinals kicked off in Wichita, a series of showcase bouts showed fighters looking to make an impact and standout in their performances.

Vinicius Cenci appeared to understand the assignment, scoring a first-round submission over Antonio Caruso in under two minutes during the event’s early card.

Caruso had pressed Cenci into the fence and was looking for a takedown, only for Cenci to turn the tables on him. After Cenci looked for a guillotine initially, he threw up his guard for a triangle choke attempt.

Vinicius Cenci Scores Triangle Choke Over Antonio Caruso In Early Card Of PFL Wichita

Caruso looked to slam Cenci, but that just tightened the choke, with Cenci scoring the submission.

Cenci rebounds after losing his PFL lightweight tournament first-round bout against former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus in April.

Caruso had won two straight but now finds himself 0-2 in the PFL.