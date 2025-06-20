Rafael Fiziev on UFC Baku Energy “When Both Fighters Want to Put on a Show, That’s When Magic Happens”

Rafael Fiziev wants to create something magical inside the octagon this weekend but he needs his UFC Baku opponent to do his part in generating some Saturday night magic also. Ignacio Bahamondes is that opponent in question with many thinking we have a barnburner bout on paper awaiting the MMA world for their UFC on ABC 8 co-main event bout. Fiziev fielded questions from several on-site media members ahead of this historic homecoming fight for the Azerbaijan-based fighter.

When referencing Bahamondes’ previously uttered media day comments regarding wanting to put on a show here, Fiziev said,

“That’s good, that’s good! I don’t have to care about, you know, when only one guy in the cage wants to make a bonus, wants to make a beautiful fight. Sometimes it’s a little hard to make a beautiful fight because maybe the other guy steps back, tries to be safe more. But when both guys want to make it, I’m just happy for that. Thank you for that! I hope he’s really going to do that, follow through his words. I just like it.”

Rafael Fiziev has a game dance partner at UFC Baku according to Bahamondes himself

Rafael Fiziev will seemingly have all the ingredients at paly for a magical fight to happen this weekend per pre-fight statements by Ignacio Bahamondes. The striking ability of Fiziev was highly touted by his opponent but Bahamondes was also clear to express that he feels he is better in every area of the game than the local favorite.

Bahamondes indicated a want to dominate his opponent to show the entire arsenal he possesses per what was stated during a pre-fight interview with MMA Junkie. Expounding upon his vision for this UFC Baku bout, Bahamondes quipped [via MMA Junkie],

“It’s going to be fireworks for three rounds, five minutes, whatever the fight lasts. It’s going to be fireworks. You know Fiziev doesn’t play, he goes to fight, and you know I don’t play either. I’m going to stand in there, and I’m going to try and finish him. So, it’s going to be exciting to see that fight how it goes because I’m willing to die in there. So, I hope he’s there and ready to die, too.”