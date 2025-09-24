Real American Beer and WWE Debut Limited-Edition “Hulkamania Forever” Light Beer

Real American Beer has launched Hulkamania Forever, which is a 16 ounce limited-edition beer that was created in partnership with WWE. RAB aims to celebrate the legacy of prolific WWE star Hulk Hogan. The internatioanl reveal of said can took place on Saturday night as part of WWE Wrestlepalooza which transpired in Indianapolis.

Live on-air toasts as well as the Fan Zone takeover inside the arena marked the official start of a comprehensive campaign in the worlds of retail, digital, and broadcast networks.

The Hulkamania Forever beer will fill out shelves as of early October and is available at select relate locations for a limited time before the pro wrestling-centric sipper sells out. In relation to this RAB release, co-founder of Real American Beer, Chad Bronstein said,

“We’re proud to partner with WWE to create a true tribute to the legendary Hulk Hogan. This campaign brings together two iconic American brands, a collector-tier release, and a national megaphone — it’s a powerful moment for our fans, our partners, and our future.”

As part of the WWE and RAB collaboraiton, there is now the launch of the Hulkamania Sweepstakes. The winner would receive two tickets to Saturday Night’s Main Event which emanates from Salt Lake City on November 1st. The sweepstakes will be open until October 10th at TheRealAmerican.com, which is where individuals can sign up for key updates and timely alerts.

“WWE has one of the most powerful brands in the world”, says RAB CEO

Also of note, CEO of Real American Beer, Terri Francis stated,

“WWE has one of the most powerful brands in the world right now, and we’re thrilled to be working together on Hulkamania Forever. This LTO release delivers exactly what retailers want: high demand, built-in fan energy, and a commercial engine to drive velocity at shelf.”

Real American Beer is having it’s second product launch with Hulkamania Forever. Further large reveals are being teased for the future in ceelebration of Hulk Hogan’s legendary career in professional wrestling.