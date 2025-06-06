Sean O’Malley Promises KO: “Come Sunday, No One’s Gonna Care About Merab Dvalishvili ”

Sean O’Malley is back in the UFC spotlight, and he’s not just promising fireworks, he’s practically guaranteeing them. With his trademark bravado, O’Malley has declared that after UFC 316, “no one’s gonna care about Merab Dvalishvili,” at the recent UFC pre-fight press conference. It’s a bold claim, but if anyone’s got the receipts to back up knockout talk, it’s “Sugar” Sean.

Knockout Machine Sean O’Malley

Let’s get everyone up to speed. Sean O’Malley’s UFC run has been a highlight reel of stoppages. He’s racked up 12 KO/TKO wins in his pro career, with some of the most memorable coming against big names like Aljamain Sterling (TKO, UFC 292), Raulian Paiva (TKO, UFC 269), Kris Moutinho (TKO, UFC 264), Thomas Almeida (KO, UFC 260), Eddie Wineland (KO, UFC 250), and Jose Alberto Quiñónez (TKO, UFC 248). His style? Precision, timing, and a knack for making opponents look like they’re auditioning for a nap.

He explained:

“I truly believe I’m going to knock Merab out. Come Sunday, no one’s going to give a [expletive] about Merab, and that’s just it. Keep talking and you’re going to get more humble. I’m making people humble, and you will see June 7.”

The US-born Sean O’Malley’s knockout of Sterling was especially notable, he needed less than a minute of the second round to claim the bantamweight belt, cementing his place as one of the division’s most dangerous finishers. But the sugar rush hit a speed bump last September at UFC 306. Merab Dvalishvili, the relentless machine from Georgia, outwrestled O’Malley over five rounds to snatch the bantamweight crown by unanimous decision. Since then, Dvalishvili has defended the title once, while O’Malley has been plotting his return—promising he’s coming in “70 percent better” for the rematch.

Now, the stakes at UFC 316 couldn’t be higher. O’Malley is the underdog (+220 to +240), looking to reclaim the belt and restore his knockout mystique. Dvalishvili, riding a 12-fight win streak, is favored to grind out another win with his relentless wrestling. But O’Malley’s camp insists he’s healthier and sharper than ever, and if his fists find the target, the belt could flip in an instant. Will Dvalishvili’s wrestling smother the “Sugar” show again, or will O’Malley’s right hand make everyone forget about Merab, just as he promised?