Terence Crawford on Being the Underdog Against Canelo: “Just watch me”

Terence Crawford is not obtuse to the fact that many think he will fall short against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday, September 13th on Netflix but this does not dissuade the undefeated figher in the least. ‘Bud’ spoke about this perception from oddsmakers heading into his next contest to on-site reporters at the pre-fight media day. This media gathering was hosted on Wednesday ahead of his massive fight with Canelo Alvarez over the weekend.

Crawford has cemented himself as a multi-division champion in the sweet science but will arguably be embarking on his most daring quest yet. ‘Bud’ Crawford will jump up multiple weight categories for what amounts to a potentially massive legacy move by taking on the undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. When discussing the mindset he has with being so demonstrably successufl in boxing but still having several doubters heading into this Canelo clash, Crawford said,

“I think people is underestimating everything about me, you know, but that doesn’t matter, you know. We got to fight here Saturday and all the answers will be answered that night… Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion, you know, what one, you know, think of me doesn’t, you know, move me or anything. They can’t fight for him. They can’t fight for me. So, you know, their opinion doesn’t matter at the end of the day in my eyes or in my feelings because I’ve been doubted my whole career, my whole life in boxing.”

Terence Crawford: “just watch me do it” on Netflix broadcasted super fight

In expressing past instances in his boxing career where people tried to temper aspirations of his that outsiders saw as lofty, Terence Crawford said,

“So, you know, I’ve been told I wouldn’t never be where I’m at now. I was told that I needed to get another job because I wasn’t going to be a world champion. So many things that I’ve been told in my life, I just like, okay, well, just watch me do it, you know, and with my self-belief in myself, I don’t care what nobody else say because I’m comfortable in my own skin.”