Tony Ferguson reveals he was offered a fight against KSI – ‘I’m ready’

Tony Ferguson has recently confirmed some reports surrounding a bout offer that he received to face influencer boxer KSI. The former UFC interim lightweight champion covered several subjects during a recent interview with Helen Yee. While speaking at The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 Premier Event in Las Vegas, ‘El Cucuy’ was asked about what could be enxt for him in the wake of his Dillon Danis bout falling out. The two widely known martial artists were supposed to fight as part of the Global Fight League’s big debut but the fledgling promotion cancelled a pair of events which were initially set at the end of May.

When addressing his dedicated fan base and letting them know about some offers he has received as well as potential next steps for the popular puglist, Tony Ferguson said,

“I’ve been offered—actually, probably three. I was supposed to go and grapple against Arman Tsarukyan when he was over at Karate Combat, and something happened with that one. I was offered the fight with KSI. It’s kind of funny how people want to grapple, and when you’re able to do things, it’s awesome. So right now, I’m just staying ready. My father gave me the best advice—he says, ‘If you’re going to have multiple fights and you’re going to find yourself competing, stick around the weight class that you’re going to be fighting.’ So I’ve been keeping around 175, diligent, and it’s not difficult, but I found myself being a little bit more leaned out, and it’s pretty nice.”

Image: @mf_daznxseries/Instagram

Tony Ferguson and his desires to coach on The Ultimate Fighter

Tony Ferguson took part in this recent interview at an early event for The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 as mentioned, Ferguson entered the rads of many when he became the TUF season 13 champion, and it turns out he still has aspirations related to the famed television series. In fact, Ferguson has a desire to one day serve as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter opposite someone who is arguably his most famous rival but yet he has never fought him inside of the cage.

That man in question is Khabib Nurmagomedov with multiple attempts being made to book the matchup with several hinderances resulting the bout being cancelled for reasons ranging from bad dessert to a global pandemic. The two being opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter certainly sounds like interesting TV but nothing is in the works for that as of this writing.

