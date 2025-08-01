PFL World Tournament Week 8 Results & Highlights (6:30pm ET)

The first of three events to mark the conclusion of the PFL’s 2025 World Tournaments goes down in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight — and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

The World Tournament is the spiritual successor to the season-and-the-playoffs has had since its inaugural season in 2018. As part of the changes in format to the PFL upon the official folding of the Bellator brand earlier this year, the PFL changed its global season to a single-elimination tournament format, adding more weight classes, eight fighters per weight class.

First-round action took place in April and May, with June — previously hosting the second leg of the regular season — hosting semifinal action. This month will see the conclusion of these tournaments, with eight winners receiving PFL World Tournament title belts and $100,000.

This evening will be headlined by the welterweight tournament final that sees undefeated rising star Thad Jean taking on former interim Bellator welterweight champion Logan Storley. Jean made it to the finals through a first-round knockout of Mukhamed Berkhamov and a split decision win over former Bellator welterweight champion Jason Jackson. Storley, meanwhile, scored a pair of decision wins over Joseph Luciano and Masayuki Kikuiri.

The co-main event will be the featherweight tournament final that features a pair of former champions — 2021 PFL featherweight champion Movlid Khaybulaev and 2023 PFL featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo. The unbeaten Khaybulaev reached the finals with decision wins over Jeremy Kennedy and Kim Tae-kyun. Pinedo, meanwhile, scored finishes of Adam Borics and Gabriel Braga (the latter being a trilogy bout between the two).

2025 PFL World Tournament Week 8 Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Welterweight Final: Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley

Featherweight Final: Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Jesus Pinedo

Featherweight: Asael Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu

Middleweight: Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Baset

Preliminary Card:

Catchweight (160 lbs): Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio

Lightweight: Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll

Featherweight: Nathan Kelly vs. Frederik Dupras

Welterweight: Sarek Shields vs. Nick Meck

Featherweight: Matt Turnbull vs. Tom Pagliarulo

Matt Turnbull vs. Tom Pagliarulo

Sarek Shields vs. Nick Meck

Nathan Kelly vs. Frederik Dupras

Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll

Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio

Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Baset

Asael Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Jesus Pinedo

Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley