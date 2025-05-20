Topuria Brothers Split from Longtime Coaches Jorge and Agustín Climent

Ilia and Aleksandre Topuria have officially ended their professional relationship with Jorge and Agustín Climent, marking the conclusion of a long-standing training partnership in MMA.

As confirmed by MARCA, the decision comes as both parties now live in different cities and face growing professional obligations that prevent them from maintaining the same level of collaboration. The Topuria brothers extended their gratitude for the years of shared growth and learning, wishing the Climents well in their future endeavors.

Ilia Topuria, who moved from Alicante to Madrid several months ago to be closer to his athletic and commercial commitments, has already begun shaping a new team ahead of UFC 317 and his upcoming bout against Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in Las Vegas on June 28.

The updated training camp includes familiar faces within Topuria’s circle: his brother Aleksandre, Javi Climent (unrelated to the Climent brothers), Jesús Gallo, Doctor Aldo, Fran Ortega, Raúl Valdesuso, Doctor David Beneito, Mathias Ribeiro, and Mani Tavanaei.

According to reports, the Climent brothers also confirmed the split, expressing mutual respect and appreciation toward Ilia and Aleksandre after their 13-year working relationship.