Tracy Cortez Breaks Silence on Tumors Found in Abdomen “F*ck Fighting, I Don’t Want to Die”

Tracy Cortez, a top contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division, has spoken publicly for the first time about the health scare that forced her out of competition for nearly a year.

Tracy Cortez Talks Tumors and Health

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Tracy Cortez revealed that doctors discovered three large tumors in her abdominal area while she was training in Brazil in late 2024. The diagnosis prompted immediate concern, especially given her family’s history of cancer.

“They found tumors in my abdominal area. Three huge ones. It was really scary. At that point I was like, ‘Fck fighting, fck everything else. I don’t want to die,’” Cortez said. She described the emotional impact of the discovery, explaining that her focus shifted entirely to her health and well-being. “We did biopsies… Just talking about it feels so heavy. I was just really focused on my health. My dad was with me every step of the way, he took time off work, he was staying with me at my house, he was taking care of me.”

Tracy Cortez underwent surgery to remove the tumors, which were later confirmed to be non-cancerous. Despite the relief, she acknowledged the toll the experience took on her mental health. “I was pretty depressed. It was just a whirlwind of emotions. So heavy. Non-cancerous, but we’re going to stay on top of it. Immediately had surgery, got them all removed,” Cortez said.

Her recovery was swift. Less than a month after surgery, Cortez returned to the gym and began preparing for a comeback. “I went to the gym almost three weeks later. Sometime in January, I was like, ‘You guys, I’m getting in shape, I’m feeling good, let’s book me a fight.’”

Tracy Cortez made her return to the octagon at UFC 317, where she secured a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo. The win marked a successful end to a difficult chapter, but Cortez emphasized that her health remains her top priority.