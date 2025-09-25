$100 Million And 100 “Golden Visas” – Conor McGregor Laying Out Demand To Fight At UFC White House?

Conor McGregor is seemingly in preparations to compete at the UFC White House card next summer, but did he just post a demand he needs to see for that to be met?

It appeared that McGregor would never compete in the Octagon ever again given the amount of money and brand he’s made over the years. But since U.S. President Donald Trump and the UFC first started teasing the idea of a UFC card on the White House lawn — in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the United States — there arguably has been no fighter who has done more advocating to compete on the card than McGregor.

In a post on social media, however, McGregor appeared to state that he was looking for a $100 million payday to compete on the special UFC card in Washington D.C. He would also be looking for 100 “Golden Visas” in the U.S. for his family and friends.

$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends



I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again.



A pleasure I never take for granted! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2025

“I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again,” McGregor added in his social media post. “A pleasure I never take for granted!”

Conor McGregor Wants $100 Million And 100 Golden Visas To Compete At UFC White House?

The “Golden Visa” McGregor may be referring to is a newly announced “Gold Card” plan by U.S. President Trump that would see residency and citizenship given to those who gift $1 million ($2 million for corporations) to the U.S. government’s Department of Commerce.

This would mark a departure from the country’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which saw foreign investors qualify to become lawful U.S. residents by making “the necessary investment in a commercial enterprise in the United States” and planning “to create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers.”

McGregor teased a bid for the Ireland presidency earlier this year before withdrawing. McGregor is no strange to controversy over his UFC career; however, he’s come under fire in particular over the last year, thanks to being found civilly liable of the rape of Nikita Hand in a hotel room in December 2018.

McGregor has not competed in the Octagon since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. He was scheduled to face Michael Chandler, his opposing coach on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, at UFC 303 last year before pulling out of the fight less than one month prior to the card.

McGregor recently teased on Fox and Friends, however, that a fight with Chandler would be the headline fight for UFC White House.